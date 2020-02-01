STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Showers will continue until noon, tonight it will be clearer and colder

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – This morning a cold front with occasional rain moves through the Bay Area. The showers slowly move southwest for the rest of the morning and most areas should dry out in the early afternoon.

The sky mostly remains cloudy until this evening when the clearing begins. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph and bring cooler air in overnight. The lows on Sunday in the region are in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The sun is shining and there is no rain for Sunday. The temperatures are getting cooler. After the cool start, the highs will peak in the mid-1960s. Temperatures will be cool again on Sunday night, with lows in the top 40s for most.

The sun is shining until Wednesday and the pressure is high. Temperatures will slowly recover and the highs will be above average from Tuesday to Thursday in the mid-1970s.

The next chance for rain and cooling comes late in the week with the next cold front. That passes Friday with cooler temperatures behind it.