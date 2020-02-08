STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Today cooler and drier before a warming trend begins

Posted: Feb 8, 2020 / 7:24 AM EST / Updated: February 8, 2020 / 11:30 AM EST

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A cool, dry high pressure settles this morning. The temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, but will warm up in this afternoon with plenty of sunshine until the upper 60s. Today there is no rain in the forecast and the winds will be much weaker than in the past few days.

Today will be the last sub-average day for some time. This evening will be cool and pleasant, but the temperatures will not be that cold tonight. By Sunday morning, the lows will drop to almost 53.

On Sunday afternoons, the temperatures will warm up quickly until the 1970s and reach almost 77 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

A small chance for an isolated inland shower is included in the forecast for Monday, but the temperatures are not affected. In fact, the highest values ​​will reach almost 80 degrees every day in the coming working week.

Valentine’s Day has a 30% chance of a few isolated showers when a debilitating cold front falls south to the Tampa area. This front will not be very strong and will not affect the temperatures as much.