STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Today is sunny and cooler, this week it will be warm

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The sunshine is back in full strength today, but thanks to yesterday’s cold front, temperatures remain cool.

After a cool start with many areas in the top 40s, temperatures will warm up until the mid 60s. After the maximum temperature is 64 degrees, they fall quickly this evening, because the wind is very bright and clear.

Expect a cool start on Monday morning with lows near 48 degrees. After this cool start, a warming trend begins on Monday afternoon with highs close to 72 degrees, which are almost back to the average.

The warming trend continues until Thursday with highs back in the upper 70s until the arrival of our next cold front. The chance of rain remains close to zero until Tuesday. On Wednesday they rise to 10%.

The best chance for rain and a couple of thunderstorms will arrive Thursday night when the cold front passes. As of Sunday, the timing of the front on Thursday seems to be overnight and last until early Friday morning. Friday afternoon the sky clears and the temperatures cool down again to the average for the coming weekend.