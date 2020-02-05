STURM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and damp today; strong cold front later this week

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – It’s already mild this morning, and temperatures are quickly rising to almost 80 degrees this afternoon until the late 1970s. That is almost 10 degrees above the average for early February. The humidity also increases gradually.

Nowadays there is a 10% chance of a shower, but most areas remain partly cloudy. Tonight it’s milder with lows in the top 60s.

Tomorrow it will stay warm and muggy with heights in the upper 70s as a strong cold front approaches. The chance of rain will rise to 40% tomorrow evening.

The front runs early Friday morning, but some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible overnight on Thursday and early Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tampa Bay Area at “light” risk of wind damage and an isolated tornado. Stay weather-conscious during this period.

As soon as the front is over, the rain stops and the clouds clear. On Friday afternoons in the 60s, it gets cool and airy with highs.