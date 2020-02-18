[stuttering-atletico-find-old-habits-to-upset-liverpool-and-the-odds]

Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and teammates through heat-up before the La Liga match with Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid January 26, 2020. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 18 — Atletico Madrid could possibly when have relished the problem of resisting an opponent like Liverpool, but reaching the Champions League’s quarter-finals will involve a performance not yet found from them this time.

Diego Simeone’s aspect are no longer the very same Atletico famed for their inch-perfect defence, relentless operate ethic and a knack for grinding down even the most confident, attacking teams.

As an alternative, they are 12 details adrift of leaders Serious Madrid in La Liga and past 7 days sat sixth, a reflection of a deflating several months through which their old identity has blurred and their esteemed coach been questioned.

When it was pointed out to Simeone on Friday that each of Valencia’s plans in their two-2 draw at Mestalla had come from set-parts, he reported: “We really do not have the same properties now. Just like we attack in a different way, we also defend in different ways.”

Out of the title race in advance of March and knocked out of the Copa del Rey ahead of the past 16, a lot of in Spain consider Atletico’s season is in tatters, with the assumption they will soon depart the Champions League also.

The debate has inevitably turned to Simeone and no matter if he continues to be the guy to greater these higher criteria he himself has established.

“In the eight several years I’ve been in this article, each and every yr it’s been claimed the squad isn’t with me,” Simeone mentioned in December.

“There is constantly a rocky patch but I have always experienced persistence, power and self-confidence in what I feel. We can get or get rid of but I am persuaded of what I want simply because I know my players.”

To show the doubters improper towards Liverpool, Simeone will have to extract a throwback show from a new team of gamers and against the best team in Europe, each in phrases of recent variety and the past title composed on the cup.

Feeling of inferiority

Atletico might take coronary heart from their history at household, the place they have to certainly prevent defeat currently to continue to keep the tie alive forward of a challenging next leg at Anfield.

They have missing only as soon as in 21 Champions League online games in front of their very own enthusiasts, even if Liverpool will barely truly feel awkward at the Wanda Metropolitano, the place they had been celebrating last June right after lifting their sixth European Cup.

And a perception of inferiority may possibly also attraction to Simeone, whose Atletico have frequently appeared to excel when the possibility of victory seemed most affordable. In recent years, they have prevailed in opposition to Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Serious Madrid.

However all logic points to a Liverpool victory, specially supplied Atletico are very likely to be without Diego Costa and Joao Felix, the 120 million Portugese forward who has so significantly struggled to stay up to the buzz.

Alvaro Morata’s conditioning is also in question following he played only 24 minutes off the bench against Valencia.

When Atletico thrashed Real Madrid seven-3 in pre-period, a lot of questioned if they could repeat their impressive title-profitable feat of 2014, reinvigorated by new signings and contemporary perception.

But a promising start out swiftly fizzled and Simeone lifted eyebrows in December by insisting this was usually a “transition season” for his team, in spite of near to 250 million euros expended very last summer time.

People arrivals experienced significant footwear to fill, soon after Antoine Griezmann still left for Barcelona and the drain of leadership ongoing with the departures of Diego Godin, Lucas Hernandez, Filipe Luis and Juanfran.

Simeone stated transition did not imply stagnation. “Anyone who believes the word transition suggests sunbathing and waiting for the flowers to arrive out doesn’t know me,” he stated.

Nonetheless even though he may possibly by no means be under pressure at the club he has reworked considering the fact that his appointment in 2011, Simeone is in have to have of a strengthen as he makes an attempt to set Atletico again among the elite.

Liverpool may well remind them how far they have to go. — AFP