Styx Is Doing the job On ‘Really Interesting’ New Album

STYX bassist Ricky Phillips has confirmed that the band is continuing to create and document product for the follow-up to “The Mission”. Introduced in June 2017, that disc marked STYX‘s 1st new LP in 14 a long time. It was recorded at Blackbird Studios in Nashville, co-manufactured and co-composed with Will Evankovich, a longtime collaborator of Tommy Shaw‘s in the SHAW/BLADES band and who also plays with THE GUESS WHO.

Asked by Chasta of San Francisco’s 107.7 The Bone radio station how he is keeping fast paced throughout the coronavirus downtime, Phillips stated (see online video underneath): “I’m down in this article [at home in Austin] undertaking a lot of perform, crafting bass components for stuff as Tommy Shaw sends it to me. He is creating and doing work in Nashville, exactly where he lives. And then he sends me stuff below, [and] I do the job on it. Inevitably, when we all occur out from our caves, we are gonna go and get in a room and carve a new document, which the materials is truly intriguing. And I have a large amount of enjoyable. So you should not sense as well sorry for me. I’m truly executing what I love suitable below at household.”

Questioned if any of the new STYX music have been impressed by coronavirus crisis, Ricky explained: “Effectively, it can be a little prophetic, ’cause we commenced creating this before all this went down, but there’s two or three songs that [I had to ask], ‘Tommy, you wrote this before this transpired?’ I mean, it seems like it is [inspired by the coronavirus crisis].

“STYX has usually had this way, from the extremely starting, prior to I was ever in the band, obviously, they experienced a way of obtaining these optimistic messages, and that’s element of the attraction,” he added.

Talking about the total musical course of the new STYX audio, Ricky explained: “The band has been so legitimate to… There is one file that I would have to, maybe, give them a demerit on, but pretty much each individual single document, they have trapped to that sound, the tone, the vocals… You can find a large amount of proggy things and a ton of odd signatures, but you hardly ever experience like you might be in a tunes theory course it is really finished in a very welcoming way. And as a musician who has completed and recorded with a large amount of folks, done a ton of issues, generated stuff and published stuff for different people, I want a obstacle. And at this issue in my lifestyle, I will not consider I would be in a band if I was just type of kicking it and taking part in 3- and four-chord songs. So this is truly fun.”

In addition to Phillips and Shaw, STYX‘s current lineup capabilities James “JY” Young (vocals, guitars), Lawrence Gowan (vocals, keyboards), Todd Sucherman (drums), along with the occasional shock physical appearance by initial bassist Chuck Panozzo.



