styx-to-headline-ryman-live-performance-in-may

Occur sail absent to the pews, traditional rock devoted. Styx performs the Ryman Auditorium this May well.

The famed “Renegade” and “Babe” rock ‘n’ roll act delivers its most recent tour to the Mom Church of Nation Songs on Could 23, a Saturday evening.

Billed as “As Evening With Styx,” tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. by way of ticketmaster.com. Nashville concert promoter Outback Offers brings the clearly show to Audio Town.

“Standing on the wood floor of the Ryman, specially middle stage, it truly is unattainable to resist imagining about all the legendary artists and significant songs that is been carried out there about the decades,” Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw mentioned in a information release.

“It is an honor to return and offer up an additional night time of STYX audio as we rock these historic walls, halls, pews and home windows.”

Along with longtime guitarist Shaw, the band capabilities unique member James “J.Y.” Youthful, as effectively as Lawrence Gowan, Todd Sucherman and Ricky Phillips (plus an occasional look from unique bassist Chuck Panozzo, the news launch notes).

A staple of 1970s and ’80s radio rock, famed Styx numbers involve “Arrive Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Too A lot Time On My Arms” and “Woman.”

