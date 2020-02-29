[Suarez decided to return to action in advance of end of year]

Picture by Tim Clayton/Corbis by means of Getty Images

The striker is working tough on his recovery

Luis Suarez has claimed he was shocked to hear from medical practitioners he would be out for 4 months after undergoing knee medical procedures in January and is identified to be again ahead of the conclusion of the period.

The Barcelona striker’s year appeared to be in excess of after he was forced to go less than the knife, but he claims he is recovering nicely and is in a hurry to get back again to action for the Spanish champions.

“I want to verify that it will not be four months. That is why I’m functioning on my recovery each working day because the procedure. “I have not experienced a getaway simply because I want to come back as soon as attainable. Also when I see the team I experience like coming back again. Despite the fact that often with care and the authorisation of the doctor who is offering me guidelines for my restoration. “Last 7 days I went to the health practitioner and he was astonished at how rapidly I was recovering. Cugat is a very cautious medical professional so to listen to that was a very good working day for me.” Source | RAC1

Suarez’s procedure took location on January 12 which signifies he could most likely be readily available for Barca’s final 3 La Liga games of the time if he returns on routine.