[Suarez hits the treadmill as he continues recovery]

The Barcelona striker is on the mend

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has posted a fresh new update on his development as he bids to return to action adhering to knee surgical procedures.

The Uruguay intercontinental has posted a video clip on Instagram demonstrating him working out on the treadmill as he measures up his restoration:

Focus on the future #siemprepositivo #enbuenasmanos

Suarez was originally dominated out for 4 months after likely beneath the knife in January, meaning he seemed set to skip the relaxation of the year.

Having said that, he has spoken recently about how he is identified to demonstrate his medical professionals wrong and return to action in less than four months.

Suarez has arrive in for a lot of criticism this period, despite scoring 14 targets in 23 appearances, but has been skipped by Barca due to the fact he’s been out.