Subaru CEO: Demand for electric vehicles declining

According to Subaru CEO Tomomi Nakamura, cited by the Wall Street Journal, Americans don’t seem to show much interest in electric vehicles.

Nakamura was frustrated with the apparent discrepancy between Subaru’s environmental regulations and customer requirements. Both seem to contradict each other, he said at a meeting on Monday (January 20).

He noted that American consumers, who make up around two-thirds of Subaru’s global sales, also do not appear to be interested in plug-in hybrids. This became clear in 2018 when the company tried to launch a plug-in hybrid version of its Crosstrek. The model only sold about 300 units a month. For this reason, according to Nakamura, the US market for environmentally friendly vehicle innovations is difficult to crack.

The complications are due to California setting higher standards for expanding electric vehicle sales and the Trump administration intending to demand annual fuel efficiency improvements – albeit at a lower level than the Obama administration intends.

Nakamura told reporters that the only electric vehicle that was selling well was Elon Musk’s Tesla, which delivered hundreds of thousands of vehicles last year. Otherwise it was difficult.

He said he did not think the US was ready for stricter standards for electric vehicles because there has been little interest in the brand. Nevertheless, he considered a shift to electric vehicles inevitable, so that he did not want to give up entirely.

Nakamura said Subaru was working with parent company Toyota on new hybrid technologies that will be released later this decade. It is also working on an electric sports car with Toyota, which is expected to be available by 2025.

Subaru said it plans to generate around 40 percent of its global electric vehicle sales by 2030. This is not as steep a climb as some other manufacturers like Honda, which wanted to achieve two thirds of its performance with electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

Subarus CTO Tetsuo Onuki said electric vehicles are unlikely to take over as thoroughly as they are quite expensive.

