Subaru releases Spacey Concept with cyber truck looks

Elon Musk isn’t the only retro-futuristic drawing for her new electronics offerings, as Subaru has unveiled an unnamed concept that hints at the Bladerunner design and what to expect from Subaru and Toyota to be powered by electricity is.

In addition to the fact that there was no name for the new concept, there were also few details about what was going on in the crossover to get it going. However, it matched the first sketches of the Subaru Toyota joint project, suggesting that this may be an early look at it.

Combined strengths

The pairing should take advantage of the strengths of both manufacturers. Toyota has been producing hybrid cars from the start, with the Prius being the flagship of the hybrid cars, despite the fact that the Honda Insight has reached market maturity.

Subaru is of course known for its four-wheel drive vehicles. Toyota and Subaru are currently cooperating on the sister cars GT 86 and BRZ.

Big goals

Every company now has a target date and benchmark for the future of its development and Subaru is no different. While they currently only offer the hybrid crosstrek, they hope to generate 40% of their sales with hybrids or all-electric systems by 2030.

Toyota is also trying to drive fully electric, but insists that it will continue to use hybrid propulsion and continue to test hydrogen.

Multi-platform

The cybertruck-like Crosstrek won’t be the only vehicle that benefits from the shared platform. There is also a sedan and a larger SUV that are said to share at least part of the strengths of future models in the hope that both brands will achieve their ultimate goal.

