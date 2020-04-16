Subin Dal Shabet Opened About Car Accident Has Become Hiatus Promotional Group

Subin Dal Shabet tells the story of the group’s past promotion.

The idol appeared in a video on the YouTube channel “Life Update Olympics” (literal title) where he participated in the interview.

Two years ago, Subin establish one-man agency, Dalsoobin Company, and has been promoting as a singer and actress.

Talking about why he had no choice but to stop the promotion, he told me about a car crash. “I was a regular member of four to five different events around 2013 and 2014,” he said. “During that time, there was a big car accident. The car was crashing. On the way home after an event in Busan, a car hit a car in a winding lane.”

He continued, “The car is spinning. At the time, I thought I was dead because I had opened my eyes but everything was black. . There are people who inquire of the above, “What do you Subin?” And I thought, “I’ve been dead. I was really killed. ‘”

Subin’s eyes are on the manager’s, who sits down as he sits on a belt strap above the flip-over car. Subin added, “We sobbed together. The roof of the car had flown and all the dirt and glass from the outside had come in because of the window.”

After the car accident, Subin got a year’s rest because of a seizure due to a car accident. She explained, “I feel good for the members because we can be a successful group, but I have to rest because of me. That’s when I started writing Dal Shabet songs.”

Subin is currently promoting the latest title track “Diving”, released on April 9th.

