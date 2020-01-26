Submit Gasparilla Pearls for the Florida Aquarium Discount

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The Gasparilla fun is officially over and now you’re probably wondering what to do with the hundreds of pearls you caught during the parades and Gasparilla events.

Thousands of pounds of pearls are scattered on the streets of Tampa on Saturday and cannot be recycled. What a waste.

To collect unwanted pearls and prevent them from entering the bay waters, the Florida Aquarium has launched a discount offer to promote an environmentally friendly gas parilla.

Until January 31, residents can bring 10 pounds of pearls into the aquarium for a $ 10 discount on entry. 20 pounds of pearls will give you a $ 20 discount. Anyone bringing 30 pounds or more will get free entry. This is the second year that the Florida Aquarium has collected pearls from its guests.

The pearls are donated to the MacDonald Training Center. There the beads are sorted and resold for the gas parilla of the next year.

However, if you don’t make it to the Florida Aquarium, the city is ready to take your pearls with you.

As of January 22, you can store Gasparilla pearls on the following websites:

Copeland Park Community Center – 11001 N. 15th Street

Kate Jackson Community Center – 821 S. Rome Ave.

Loretta Ingraham Recreation Complex – 1611 N. Hubert Ave.

MacDonald Training Center (weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – 5420 W. Cypress St.

Port Tampa Community Center – 4702 W. McCoy Street

