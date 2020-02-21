[substantial-faculty-basketball-weekend-forecast:-previewing-and-predicting-the-top-games]

The headliner of the weekend is a rematch in the Central Suburban League South that will decide a league title. That video game and the other major matchups are previewed in this Weekend Forecast.

Glenbrook South (26-3) at Evanston (24-four), Friday, seven

The match of the weekend in the Chicago region with the Central Suburban League South title on the line.

There is out of the blue a large amount of modern background in between these two courses. Final period Glenbrook South’s arrival was marked with a December win about Evanston. Then the two satisfied in a sectional semifinal, which Evanston received past March.

And thanks to its 67-53 late January earn above Evanston, Glenbrook South is unbeaten and on your own in initial location in the CSL South.

Now 1st location is on the line in late February with a different probable meeting next thirty day period in what would be a sectional clash.

What’s likely on with Evanston? Proficient Evanston suffered an upset reduction to Kenwood previously this week. Was that induce for issue or simply just a entice video game in on the lookout forward to its showdown with the Titans?

But Evanston has not played with the identical chip on its shoulder as it did the first fifty percent of the season. Going six-four following a 18- start to the year could not be what the doctor ordered heading into the postseason, so this could be a remedy-all for the ’Kits.

Evanston will spread you out, space the floor and defeat you off the dribble. But they will need to make pictures. Past time these two achieved the sharp-capturing Wildkits built just 6-of-23 from the three-level line. This is still a very well-rounded perimeter group, led by juniors Blake Peters, Jaylin Gibson and Isaiah Holden.

Additional importantly, Evanston will have to locate a way to do what every staff that faces Glenbrook South should figure out: How do you include Dom Martinelli? The 6-4 senior was a monster in the first assembly, scoring 34 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 4 helps.

Sophomores Cooper Noard and Nick Martinelli have grown up in a hurry, whilst senior Danny Pauletto is a little bit of the unsung participant for the Titans.

But it’s heading to be awfully tough to beat Evanston twice –– and on the street to boot. The Wildkits regroup and locate a way in a near 1.

Hoops Report decide: Evanston 63, Glenbrook South 60

Loyola (25-four) at Fenwick (23-6), Friday, 7

Though Loyola received a massive, greatly-hyped activity before in the week, beating DePaul Prep to just take manage of the Catholic League Blue, it will have to refocus promptly.

Fenwick and the particularly gifted and powerful tandem of 6-six Bryce Hopkins and 6-2 guard Trey Pettigrew await. And the Friars are just one particular match again of Loyola in the standings.

Loyola’s defensive prowess has been nicely documented. It’s basically tough to score on the Ramblers. Loyola held DePaul Prep to just 37 details, and it’s simply just a tall endeavor to rating 45-moreover factors on the Ramblers.

Offensively, there is equilibrium and self-control with many selections that can harm you. That starts with six-eight Bennett Kwiecinski (12 ppg) and extends to an unheralded but balanced group that includes versatile Matt Enghauser, six-eight Jordan Kwiecinski and shooter Will Pujals, who all normal 9-10 points a game, and the stage guard tandem of Billy Palmer and Vaughn Pemberton who regular 6 details apiece.

Protection has not accurately been Fenwick’s forte. However, the Friars confirmed defensive everyday living in its get around DePaul Prep two months back. Keeping DePaul Prep to 48 points showed them what can be performed and attained with some major energy at that conclude of the floor.

There is a great deal of scoring solutions and weapons that Loyola will have to contend with, such as the one-two punch of Hopkins and Pettigrew.

Hopkins, a single of the prime 75 skills nationally in the Course of 2021, is fully commited to Louisville and is placing up 24 details and 10 rebounds a recreation. Pettigrew is a budding star and has flourished this year with the ball in his palms, averaging 16 factors and four assists a game.

Hoops Report pick: Loyola 45, Fenwick 42

St. Ignatius (21-7) at DePaul Prep (21-five), Friday, 7

Although Fenwick and Loyola battle it out Friday night time for Catholic League Blue supremacy, these two 21-earn groups will go at it in what is an significant sport for equally groups.

DePaul Prep, a workforce that experienced been buzzing alongside, requirements a bounce-again get just after getting rid of to Brother Rice, Fenwick and Loyola over the earlier a few weeks. Coach Tom Kleinschmidt’s workforce is a bonafide prime 25 staff that needs to get back a minor of its mojo.

This will be a good barometer for St. Ignatius. The Wolfpack have quietly place alongside one another a quite powerful period, one particular that includes a extend wherever they’ve absent 12-three in the final 15 game titles. Their acquire about Fenwick last week opened some eyes.

But St. Ignatius will have to have to cope with the perimeter defense DePaul Prep applies. The Rams have speed and are pesky on the defensive finish which can lead to changeover baskets when factors are rolling. The trio of TY Johnson, Rasheed Bello and Lance Mosley are all impactful at both equally finishes of the flooring. Furthermore, junior large male Brian Matthews just gets greater and better.

Senior Daniel Florey has been a regular danger all year in the backcourt for St. Ignatius. He’s averaging 14.seven points a sport although knocking down 85 3-pointers on the calendar year. Senior Luke Collins (10.eight ppg, 6.6 rpg), junior Parker Higginbottom (nine.3 ppg) and promising sophomores A.J. Redd (eight.1 ppg) and Kolby Gilles (six.five ppg) have all aided fuel this Ignatius operate in the second fifty percent of the period.

Hoops Report decide on: DePaul Prep 59, St. Ignatius 50

Palatine (18-11) at Schaumburg (22-6), Friday, 7: 30

Just what you want: A late-period game to choose a meeting winner. These two are tied atop the Mid-Suburban League West.

Then you toss in a pair of effective junior massive males in Schaumburg’s 6-eight Chris Hodges, a Wisconsin dedicate, and Palatine’s 6-7 Julian Campbell, who has scored 1,000-furthermore details? A entertaining matchup in the northwest suburbs. These two major males went at it the final time they fulfilled in January, with Hodges scoring 20 and Campbell ending with 17.

Schaumburg received the early January assembly between these two, beating the Pirates 49-40. Nonetheless, Palatine has played a lot better due to the fact that last meeting. Coach Eric Millstone’s team is nine-two in its very last 11 online games.

Hoops Report pick: Schaumburg 46, Palatine 39

Benet (20-eight) at Stevenson (22-four), Saturday, five: 30

These two perennial powers will be scratching, clawing and grinding out factors any way they can get them.

Benet is new off beating Notre Dame, the No. 1 rated group in Class 3A, final weekend. Significant male Colin Crothers and shooter Jack Prock direct the way for a Benet group that is played a rigorously powerful timetable. Now the Redwings go on the street to experience a veteran Stevenson team with high hopes this March.

The Patriots, led by senior guard Matthew Ambrose, are as balanced of a group as you will uncover with 5 players averaging concerning 8 and 11 details.

Hoops Report choose: Stevenson 44, Benet 40

Curie (24-two) at Oak Forest (25-one), Saturday, three

An intriguing late-year non-conference showdown.

Curie is coming off just its second loss of the time, falling to Simeon in the metropolis semifinals. And for Oak Forest it’s a accurate measuring stick match.

Although Curie has been close to or at the major of the rankings all period very long, Oak Forest has quietly climbed the rankings all time.

Mentor Matt Manzke’s Bengals have been one of the finest stories of the large university basketball period. It is a method taking pleasure in a breakout season, just one not seen given that at Oak Forest since the 1986-87 staff won 28 game titles and reached the Elite 8 in Champaign.

But this is a step up for the Bengals. This is the form of exam this talented team from Oak Forest, that includes senior scoring wing Jayson Kent and standout six-eight sophomore Robbie Avila, wants at this place in the year.

Ramean Hinton and Enterprise, on the other hand, show to be much too a great deal.

Hoops Report decide: Curie 70, Oak Forest 61