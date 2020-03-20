Subterfuge combines the spy story with social commentary

When the Doctor meets Winston Churchill’s new advisor in the election campaign, Doctor Who: Subterfuge has to work against his old friend.

Following the Dark Universe and The Psychic Circus, Doctor Who: Subterfuge (last year’s seventh Doctor in History of Doctor Trilogy) sees two very popular characters reunite. The first is Winston Churchill, the iconic Prime Minister who has helped more than once in the past (and the future of the Doctor, as he learns in this story).

However, he is quite happy to see another major character in this story: Meddling Monk. Even worse, he is an advisor to Churchill during the 1945 election campaign. The monk wants to win. However, the election is that the doctor knows he must lose his old friend …

That’s the main draw of Subterfuge, and there is definitely an interesting story behind it. But that is only half of the audio plot. The other half examines foreigners and spies who have a strong connection with the current rules of the monks, but does not prevent them from trying to take advantage of the situation. In this story there are two different storylines, how does Subterfuge work in general?

Doctor vs. Churchill

Writer Helen Goldwyn offers us a spy story with a distinctive science fiction. Throughout the subterfuge there are thieves, double agents and traitors. Some twists are predictable, but it’s fun to hear a classic Doctor Who take on the World War II spy story.

However, Subterfuge is undoubtedly the strongest when it comes to working with Monk Churchill, and the dilemma it creates for Medico. Because his friend knows he needs to waste that time. Worse, the Doctor has to work against his old friend to keep history on track. It gives us some great scenes between Dr. and Churchill. Sylvester McCoy and Ian McNeice are great performers.

There are also a fair amount of comments in the story. The monk believes that the UK would be much better off in the future if it had a leader like Churchill after 1945. However, the doctor knows that some major changes were not just about Churchill. The commentary works well for the historical setting, but it still wants to be a reflection of it today and the importance of acknowledging Churchill’s mistakes and their strengths.

Although Subterfuge’s spy story Doctor Who is a fairly standard adventure, the three lawyers have their attention, and both work against each other, making that audio stand out. With Goldwyn’s interesting character exploration and tough acting cast, Subterfuge is another recommended audio.

