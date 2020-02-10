Subtitles are great – and not just for foreign films

A film with subtitles has just been recognized as the best film at the Oscars. That is amazing. What is not so surprising is that someone thought this was a good time to publish the attitude that subtitles are … bad? And dubbing is better?

That is wrong.

The author of this article (who I don’t want to click through, trust me, I’ll discuss everything for you) first of all claims: “It’s not just Americans who don’t like subtitles. Nobody likes subtitles.” It’s so terribly silly the deaf or hard of hearing people who need subtitles are completely dismissed, on the other hand this is simply not the case. I am not difficult to hear but I love subtitles. Love them.

I almost always activated my subtitles. Not just for foreign films or shows, but for all shows and films. You improve my viewing experience! It helps me in dialogue, especially in films or shows with loud music and complicated fantasy language or accents. (I think I would have liked The Witcher better if there had been subtitles for the version I was watching before the premiere).

In my house we always have the subtitles on. I don’t like it very loud, especially when a child is sleeping while watching adult shows, and I find that it helps me to focus and understand what I’m watching. So much is lost if you only hear one program – and often look at your phone at the same time. Subtitles make me focus, which is sometimes difficult. Subtitles can even help us learn other languages. Overall, they are magical and it is wonderful that they are activated as an option with many services these days.

I know there are people who don’t like to read subtitles. I read very quickly and often finish reading before the line is done, which can remove tension or spoil a joke. However, the clarity that I get from the subtitles is worth it. I will never take subtitles on anything. And when it comes to foreign films, I will always dub subtitles.

This is the second and much more terrible point that the linked piece by Mother Jones highlights: First, that subtitles “are only common in countries where a dubbing industry cannot afford it”. YIKES. The author also completely misses why subtitles work. The author claims that subtitles in foreign films “eliminate one of the key aspects of the craft at hand: reading lines.” It is faux sophistication at the highest level to pretend that it shouldn’t matter or not. “

Dude. DUDE. The opposite is the case. When you sync a movie, no matter how good, put a vocal performance on a physical one by someone else and cover up half of their work. Subtitles get the work of the actors. The claim that this is not the case and that other countries are too poor to be able to afford it is incredibly ignorant and wrong.

We don’t need bad attitudes to reading (from a man who hasn’t even seen parasites before writing about how bad subtitles are !!!). Americans need to normalize subtitles in foreign and domestic films. If you don’t just overcome the phobia of subtitles, you can watch amazing non-English films. Adding these films to your regular viewing experience will make it better and more accessible.

So be calm, a person who has bad opinions about subtitles. Or scream. I don’t care because you are wrong, and I can also follow my film with your shouting because I have activated the subtitles.

