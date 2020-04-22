Suburban firefighters get to mourn colleague who died in accident very last week

Hearth vehicles and ambulances fashioned a funeral procession Wednesday to honor a veteran Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fireplace Safety District firefighter/paramedic who died in an off-duty accident last 7 days.

Vehicles from Lincolnshire-Riverwoods and the McHenry Township Hearth Protection District escorted Mark Amore’s casket to St. Patrick’s Cemetery in McHenry. Amore, 46, of McHenry, served with each departments more than a 25-year occupation.

















































Amore also labored as a large machines operator for a suburban firm. He died April 16 when a design automobile he was using at a Fox Lake marina went into the water and overturned.

A funeral Mass open up only to Amore’s immediate family was claimed Wednesday early morning at the Church of Holy Apostles in McHenry. The ceremony was livestreamed on-line so other mourners could notice.

Soon after the Mass, a standard bell-ringing ceremony and other pursuits have been held outside the setting up so other collected mourners could observe.

The U.S. flag masking Amore’s coffin was formally folded and presented to Amore’s widow, Jaimie.

Arlington Heights Hearth Lt. Matt Yegge, a mate of Amore’s, shared some remarks, far too, and a piper carried out.

Dozens of uniformed firemen and some police officers have been between the mourners. Right after the bell ceremony, firefighters loaded Amore’s casket on to the back again of a Lincolnshire-Riverwoods truck for transportation to the cemetery. The truck was adorned with purple and black memorial bunting, as have been other motor vehicles in the procession.

















































The functions have been more sparsely attended than common firefighter funerals because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Collaborating firefighters wore protecting masks, but other mourners did not.

Amore, whose father was previous McHenry Township hearth district Chief Wayne Amore, joined that section in the mid-1990s immediately after other work opportunities in community protection. He jumped to the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods district in 2001.

In addition to his spouse, Amore’s survivors involve two young children and his mom and dad.

Memorial donations may possibly be presented to Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer at maccfund.org. Donations for Amore’s children can be despatched to the Mark Amore Tribute Fund, care of Justen Funeral Home, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Highway, McHenry, IL, 60050.















































