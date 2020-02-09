Suburbs are evacuated because the streets are under water in heavy rain

The residents of the lower areas near the Narrabeen Lagoon in northern Sydney were ordered to evacuate on Sunday evening by the NSW State Emergency Service.

According to the authorities, the area affected encompasses all of the land surrounding the Narrabeen Lagoon, from Wakehurst Parkway to Narrabeen, which borders the Esplanade, and west of Pittwater Road from Goodwin Street to Albert Street.

Residents of the Sydney suburb in Narrabeen were ordered to vacate their homes after the streets were completely flooded by heavy rainfall. (9News – Lucy Lowe) Local residents were made aware of kayaks to get around the suburbs. (9News – Lucy Lowe)

Affected homes are also along Lagoon Street to Octavia Street, properties west of Lisle Street, Emerald Street and Malcom Street, Walsh Street west of Pittwater Road towards Warriewood Road along Macpherson Street along Garden Street to Pittwater Road, including low-lying properties of Nareen Pde. Gondola Rd, Rickard Rd, Windsor Pde and Bristol Lane.

SES said people risk being caught without electricity and water if they don’t leave the area.

The residents of the affected suburbs have already received SMS notifications informing them of the evacuation order and asking them to go to a higher level and receive local radio stations.

In another part of the city, the southwestern suburbs of Moorebank, Chipping Norton and Milperra were also ordered to evacuate.

Floods along the Hawkesbury River could disrupt gas and water supplies to the northwestern cities of Richmond and Windsor in Sydney, the SES said.

Emergency services have been overcrowded with calls since Friday’s deluge, with extreme weather causing traffic chaos across Sydney.

“This wet and windy weather did a lot of damage to our roads today. Paramedics have been responding to five car accidents every hour since Friday night,” said NSW Ambulance spokesman Giles Buchanan on Sunday afternoon.

“We have responded to several trees that have fallen on cars, trees in houses and units, and people trapped in cars in floods.”

A severe weather warning was issued for the entire coast of NSW on Sunday and will remain in place on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the floods in the Hunter region, the Central Coast, the Greater Sydney, Illawarra and the Blue Mountains could cause “life-threatening flash floods”.