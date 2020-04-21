Subways Sowed the massive coronavirus epidemic in New York

A MIT professor Jeffrey E. Harris Working Paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) concludes that the New York City subway system “sowed the massive coronavirus epidemic” in the city .

Even more significant, the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) ‘s decision to curtail the metro service compounded the problem because the busiest subway cars “most likely accelerated the coronavirus spread.”

New York City is still the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. More than half of the more than 40,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States as of April 19 have occurred in two states: New York and New Jersey. Most deaths in these states were in the New York City area, which is not only the most densely populated region of the country, but also has the heaviest daily mass transit consumption by far. , especially the metro.

“New York City’s multitempt subway system was a major spreader – if not the main transmission vehicle – of coronavirus infection during the initial take-off of the massive epidemic that became apparent in the city during the March 2020, “said Harris, who has a Ph.D. in Economics and M.D. and at the same time a doctor and professor of economics at MIT, he wrote in the abstract of the NBER work paper published on April 13:

The forthcoming cessation of subway driving in Manhattan, which declined more than 90 percent by the end of March, is strongly correlated with the substantial increase in doubling the time of new cases in this neighborhood. Tournament ticket maps by subway stations, overlaid with postcode-level maps of the reported coronavirus incidence, are strongly consistent with metro-wide disease spread. It seems that local train lines are more likely to transmit infections than express trains. Recipient seeding of infection seems to be the best explanation for the emergence of a unique site in Midtown West in Manhattan. (emphasis added)

According to the working document:

The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s decision to curtail train service to accommodate reduced demand may have effectively helped reduce the agency’s financial position, but likely accelerated the spread of coronavirus across the city. The fact that the resulting reduction in train service tended to maintain passenger density, a key factor driving the viral spread (Goldbaum and Cook 2020).

Ironically, from a public health perspective, the optimal policy would have been to double, or even triple, the frequency of train service. The agency’s decision to convert multiple express lines to local service only increased the risk of contagion (Goldbaum 2020). How ironic it is that our preferred policy would have been to run more express lines. We have not seen public data on the incremental cost of the agency’s decision to begin disinfecting subway cars twice a day. However, it is natural to wonder why cars were not sanitized every time they were emptied of passengers at both ends of the line.

Mr Harris wrote that Metropolitan Traffic Authority (MTA) workers have experienced “a significant number of coronavirus deaths and infections.”

On April 10, for example, Harris reported that The New York Post reported “50 MTA workers now killed by coronavirus”.

“Tragically, the numbers of infected and fallen workers have continued to grow,” said Harris.

As of April 16, the MTA had reported 68 deaths from more than 2,400 metro and bus employees, which tested positive. “Another 4,400 are quarantined at home and another thousands cry out sick.” (Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA) 2020a)

TWU Local 100 data indicates that the agency has 40,000 front-line traffic workers (TWU Local 100 2019). This would imply a cumulative incidence of infection equal to 600 per 10,000, more than three times the rate of 180 per 10,000 reported in East Elmhurst (postcode 11370), the most affected spot in Figures 4 and 5 above. While the MTA announced on April 15 that it would begin its own symptom worker test, agency workers had previously been tasked with seeking evidence on their own. “The agency has also not offered any theory as to why the traffic division staff is suffering from such losses.” (Rubinstein 2020)

It is difficult to imagine any plausible explanation for the loss of these workers, unless the workplace was the primary source of coronavirus infections. How ironic is that the unfathomable tragedy of these front-line workers turns out to be the source that transports us from correlation to causation.

The findings from Professor Harris’s NBER working paper suggest that New York City will require unique policies of social detachment focused on limiting coronavirus transmission in mass transit as the area begins to open.