Successes and mistakes: Watford, inspired by Ismaila Sarr, beat Liverpool | Soccer news

Rocked Rocks have no answers on Vicarage Road

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said he hadn’t seen Saturday’s surprising 3-0 loss coming at Watford, but in truth, there have been signs since Premier League leaders returned to action after the half-break. seasonal.

The Reds struggled to break the bottom of the Norwich table, before sending two goals at home to the West Ham fighter on Monday, but Saturday night’s capitulation on Vicarage Road was something else.

The visitors were harassed and harassed by more hungry opponents than they were, with only one shot in the first half and only one in the target in the whole game when the second longest unbeaten streak (44) in the history of the top category English came to an end.

It was a bad collective day at the office for Liverpool, who produced one of the worst exhibitions of the Klopp era, as they failed to score in a league game for the first time since March 2019.

Now, however, is how the Klopp team reacts to this defeat, with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night, before he returns to the home league business in Bournemouth on Saturday at lunchtime, followed by that great clash of the Champions League in the last 16 games back with Atletico in Anfield four days later.

Richard Morgan

Sarr inspired hornets bite Liverpool

Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrates Watford’s victory over Liverpool

Liverpool had designs to conclude their first Premier League title at Goodison Park, but then they found a Watford inspired by Ismaila Sarr on a Vicarage Road.

Watford had a 125/1 lead with some bookmakers to secure a 3-0 victory over the Reds chasing Jurgen Klopp records, but they were a good value for this magnificent victory that denied the 52 points that still separate the two sides.

The key to finishing Liverpool’s 422-day race without being conquered was the indefatigable Sarr, who returned from a hamstring injury to be the perfect role for Troy Deeney, the battering ram who thrived against Dejan Lovren.

Nigel Pearson had said before the kick-off that this was not a “free hit,quot;, but the task now for Watford is to use this historic victory as a springboard for survival.

“It’s just a game,” said the head of Watford. “We have 10 games left and all will be important. We have to try to emulate what we have done today in terms of performance. But I am very proud of the players and they should be.” proud of how they have faced a difficult situation. “

Ben Grounds

Spurs fall at key moments

Jose Mourinho used his program notes before Tottenham’s clash with Wolves to declare how crucial the next 10 days would be for the Spurs season. It is likely that these four games, two in the Premier League, one in the FA Cup and the Champions League, define the overall impact it has had on its new club. Well, he started this period at the last moment when the Spurs fell in their third straight loss in every home competition against a running Wolves.

In truth, there was little between the two teams and Mourinho’s point that Wolves was more street than his team. “I think we are too good, I think we are too kind,” he said, pointing out Wolves’ ability to commit tactical mistakes at key points. Of the two teams, the visitors certainly represented a traditional Mourinho team more than the Spurs. They were full of power and relentless in the attack areas, while the shy of north London continue to fight in the great moments of the matches.

Lewis Jones

Fabulous Fernandes shines again

Bruno Fernandes is proving to be the best Manchester United of 67.6 million pounds he has ever spent. He has made the headlines in his last three games in all competitions and was once again the bright star at Goodison Park.

Let’s start with your goal. He scored in his third consecutive game and was the first since the open game since he reached United, that’s even before he reached the goal. He threw the ball home through the area and, although Jordan Pickford should have saved it, there is no way to take away the quality of Fernandes.

As he did against the Brugge Club on Thursday, he continued to receive shots and show his skills. In total, he had six shots, four more than any of his teammates, and half of them were on target. He made a whopping 11 crosses, five of which came from the open game, and made a total of 58 passes. He also had 93 touches and participated in 16 duels with all these statistics the highest of the United team on Sunday.

There was a lot of expectation about Fernandes moving to the Premier League after months of speculation and it is proving to be a smart acquisition. It cannot be coincidental that the improvement in United’s form coincided with its arrival, since they accumulate pressure on the first four.

Charlotte Marsh

The wolves have a granite chin.

Raúl Jiménez celebrates his strike for the wolves

You can take down the Wolves, but you can’t eliminate them. Since the beginning of last season, the Nuno Espirito Santo team has won 35 points for losing positions in Premier League games, at least six more than any other team during this period. When they fall behind, they don’t panic. When they are under pressure, they remain in the game. When your opportunity comes, take it.

This was in a full show in North London, where they were far from being the best, but they still found a way to produce great game-winning moments to crawl to three points of Chelsea in fourth place. This was personified by a rather glorious winning goal, scored by Raúl Jiménez, but will be remembered for the excellent assistance of Diogo Jota on the left wing. It was a winning goal worth winning a Champions League final, which is now a competition that the Wolves can meet in the next season if they continue to reach these levels.

Lewis Jones

Everton continues its upward trajectory

It has been a pretty good 2020 for Everton. They lost only twice in the Premier League and their performance against Manchester United showed that their upward movement under Carlo Ancelotti is still in full swing.

While United was better in the first half, the second period was largely that of Everton. Twelve of his 16 shots came after the break and took 12 corners while also having more possession.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was also a sensation and scored in his third consecutive Premier League game. He made race after race directly to Victor Lindelof and three of his four shots went to goal, including his goal in three minutes. It is true that he received a great helping hand for David de Gea’s bad shot, but being in the right place and having the right reaction brought his goal count to 13 for the season.

He also had a goal discarded by VAR in the 91st minute, with Gylfi Sigurdsson penalized for obstruction while sitting on the floor in front of De Gea, which became a very controversial moment and caused Ancelotti to be ejected after full time.

A draw was probably the right result in the end, but Everton is starting to look like a real force to keep in mind and fans should be happy with Sunday’s performance. They are five points behind United in fifth and should be considered in the European mix.

Charlotte Marsh

Signs of hope for Norwich?

There was a whopping 32 points that separated Norwich and Leicester before Friday’s game, but actually watching the game, you would hardly believe there was a point between them.

Norwich was by no means perfect. His defense, especially of the established pieces, left much to be desired, but what Daniel Farke’s side showed is a lot of fight, heart and that there is a real talent on his side despite his position in the league.

Max Aarons showed his sensational pace in the side wing, catching his first assist in the Premier League, with Emiliano Buendia and Todd Cantwell equally impressive. Ondrej Duda should have had a hat-trick, but was frustrated by a series of acrobatic saves from Kasper Schmeichel. Nor should we forget the quality of the Jamal Lewis winner sheet: it is a goal of the season’s contender.

The victory, Norwich’s second in the league since November and the fifth overall this season, places them within four safety points and gives them a glimmer of hope to avoid the fall. They have had a lot of bad luck not getting results in some games this season, but the Canaries hope that the tide is finally changing in their favor.

Charlotte Marsh

Bowen finds the target

West Ham has spent millions investing in some of Europe’s best talents, but it could be just a Hull boy who takes them out of trouble this season. His performance against Southampton was another example of the talent lurking in the Sky Bet Championship. Some may have doubted whether the former Hull star, who had been part of 23 goal commitments this season, had the skill set needed to level up, but this silenced them well and properly.

Playing on the right, the 23-year-old player caused Southampton a lot of problems with his silky and direct dribble. His ingenious movement was shown for the opening goal, where he produced a dripping finish with the quality of the Premier League. He looks hungry to succeed.

However, David Moyes was quick to issue precautions regarding the levels of expectation surrounding Bowen. “I don’t want him to feel that he is the only player who is under pressure to act against West Ham in a difficult situation,” he said.

“I want him to play his game. He is someone who knows how to score. There will be games that suit him and others that do not. We will use it where we can, today was a game in which I thought I could start. There are bits about where you can improve, but I’m very happy with how it started. “

Lewis Jones

Leicester still has a lifeline in the top four

It has been a less than 2020 stellar for Leicester so far. They have won only twice and are currently four games without a victory, reaching a low point when they were defeated 1-0 by the Norwich basement club on Friday Night Football.

His defense fought with the talents of Emiliano Buendia, Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons. It is as if they underestimated the rhythm and skill that the three could bring and threw them. As Brendan Rodgers admitted in his post-match interview, Leicester did not follow his runners well enough, especially for the impressive winner of Jamal Lewis who flew in front of Leicester’s defensive line.

However, they had the chance to win it with 19 shots, but only four of them were on target. They lacked that touch of quality in the last third, which has evaded them in the last three games where the Fox have not been able to find the net. This is inextricably related to the fall in the form of Jamie Vardy, as he did not score in the last seven Premier League games, and the forward lost a calf injury on Friday.

But they remain eight points behind Manchester United in fifth place, although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team is advancing at the right time. They also have the third best goal difference in the Premier League, only behind Liverpool and Man City, which could be their saving grace if their recent fall continues. There is still an end in the top four to take, although it is beginning to seem more precarious.

Charlotte Marsh

Alonso stepping up in Abraham’s absence

Marcos Alonso was once again the star of the show for Chelsea in Bournemouth, with his two goals helping to win a 2-2 draw. In the span of a week, he has quadrupled his Premier League goal count for the season, as he only scored once against Newcastle before last weekend’s victory against Tottenham.

His two goals were extremely well taken and had all the characteristics of a very confident player. He had a total of seven shots, the most of any Chelsea player, and also opened the way with four key passes that unfortunately did not turn into goals.

In the absence of Tammy Abraham, Chelsea lines up with a traditional forward in Olivier Giroud, but it seems it is Alonso who is filling the hole in the form of Abraham. He is excelling in the left wing position and with Reece James testing cross after cross on the other side, it seems strange that none of the attack players designated by Chelsea can drive them away.

In fact, after the game, Frank Lampard said: “I’m delighted by Marcos. He has had a great week, he scored a great goal in Tottenham and two here, but I don’t necessarily want my left side to be the first scorecards. We need to score goals in areas of attack and during the last period of games, we have not done so. “

But for now, Chelsea will hope that Alonso can continue to find the net as they start a month of five games in three competitions while their fellow attackers try to find their way.

Charlotte Marsh

Glimpses of hope for Bournemouth

With Chelsea and Liverpool in successive Premier League games, the battle for Bournemouth’s survival could have had real success as the season enters the last ten games. But a point against the Blues, along with Liverpool’s shocking 3-0 loss to Watford, will give Bournemouth a glimmer of hope.

During the first 15 minutes of both halves, Bournemouth was the best team. At the beginning of the first period, they had three sensational opportunities, but some encountered equally impressive saves from Willy Caballero. And in three seconds and a half minutes, not long after the break, they beat Chelsea to take the lead and even made a VAR decision in their favor.

After the game, manager Eddie Howe said: “The glass is half full. To be down 1-0 at halftime against this type of equipment, it is very difficult to return, but we did … We have a great point today and we wait at the end of the season, it will be fundamental. “

With West Ham and Watford winning on Saturday, Bournemouth has been dragged into the last three by goal difference, but their performance and result against Chelsea should be a starting point for more important results in the coming weeks.

Charlotte Marsh

Newcastle leaves blank again

“Newcastle just can’t score a goal. They really didn’t have many clear opportunities, but when they did, they just made the wrong decisions, they chose the wrong pass.”

That was the verdict of Neil Warnock, who saw Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Burnley for Soccer Saturday, and it’s hard to disagree.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce changed both the staff and the system, as he tried to bring more creativity to his team after they failed to score against Norwich, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

He introduced a second striker in Dwight Gayle, when the £ 40 million man Joelinton moved to the left. He even dropped Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been considered one of the bright spots of the Newcastle season so far, but the bet didn’t work as his team left another Premier League blank.

Newcastle, which has not won in its last five Premier League games (D3 L2), has failed to score in its last four games. The last time there were four straight games without a goal in September 2015.

Bruce is back on the drawing board while trying to end his team’s goal drought, and he needs to find a solution quickly. Otherwise, Newcastle, which is seven points above the relegation places with 10 games remaining, could be dragged back to the scrap to avoid the fall.

Oliver Yew

Burnley resistant stays firm again

The point in Newcastle means that Burnley is now undefeated in six Premier League games (W4 D2), his biggest unbeaten streak in the competition since February 2019 (8 games).

It wasn’t a pretty performance at St James & # 39; Park, but Sean Dyche’s side showed a lot of guts since the strong performances of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee helped them reach the eleventh clean sheet, one more than Manchester City and another behind Liverpool, of the season.

Another key component of Burnley’s solid defense is goalkeeper Nick Pope, who also made a safe display in front of England’s boss Gareth Southgate.

Southgate, who was in the stands at St James & # 39; Park, would have been impressed with what he saw of Pope, who has now conceded only one goal in his last five Premier League games. Burnley No 1 did not have much to do, but he dealt with everything he was asked with confidence.

With Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is not at his best right now, Pope, who made his first start in England in his last game, a 4-0 victory in Kosovo, will surely be considered for a place of Heading in the 2020 Eurocup if he continues his impressive form.

Oliver Yew

Brighton starts feeling the pressure

When it’s not your day, it’s not your day, and, Saturday, it certainly wasn’t Brighton’s day. The Seagulls recorded their highest total of shots in a Premier League game (24), but could not find the back against Crystal Palace. It is an experience that each and every club will have to deal with at some point during a season, but it is much harder to endure when the day your arch-rivals visit, and even more difficult when you are involved in a descent. battle as the side of Graham Potter are in.

And, if Palace’s crushing victory didn’t hurt him enough, he extended Brighton’s wait for a victory in 2020, with the Seagulls now the only club in all four levels of English football that still wins a game in any competition this calendar year. . If 2020 is a year to remember for all Brighton associates, they must quickly return to the winning path before the descent trap door opens beneath them.

Jack wilkinson