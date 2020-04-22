“Successor” actors get paid: Report

According to a new report, some of the most prominent actors in the hit HBO series “Succession” cast will receive increased rewards prior to the third season.

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Keelankulkin, Alan Lac, Matthew McFadden and Nicholas Brown [Cousin Greg’s fame] receive $ 300,000 to $ 350,000 per episode, according to a Hollywood reporter report released Wednesday. Brian Cox, who plays the family patriarch Logan Roy, will receive even more. [THR states that most actors previously made less than $ 100,000 per episode.]

The heritage revolves around the family-led media empire Waystar Royco and is inspired by the real media families Murdochs [News Corp. Celebrity] and Redstones [to date manage Viacom CBS]. The HBO [now part of AT & T’s Warner Media division] hasn’t announced the season 3 debut, but most industry observers expect it to land this summer, as it does every year. I will.

Did you miss Season 2 of “Succession”? Read the summary of the Reymashahe episode here.

