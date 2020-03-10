Such a homeophobe to represent Congress as a Republican

Anti-LGBT + Republican Angela Stanton-King, who was pardoned by Trump for being involved in a car ring, is running for Congress.

Stanton-King announced last week that it will be contesting with Georgia Democratic congressman and human rights champion John Lewis to take his seat in the House of Representatives.

Stanton-King was sentenced to two years in prison for his alleged car theft, but was pardoned by Donald Trump in a february.

US President, Donald Trump and Angela Stanton-King, right. (NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP via Getty Pictures)

A conservative Republican has a long, long history of sharing anti-LGBT + content in TV polls – arguing that gay men should not be allowed in men’s closets, and struggling to understand the difference between LGBT + people and pedophiles.

Angela Stanton-King has a disgusting history of banning LGBT +.

Last week, Stanton-King sent a rainbow sack to a person’s head, with a message: “LGBT ‘Freedom’. 1995: We want to be tolerant. 2005: We want to be like. 2015: Baking bread # 1 # 1 2016: Say my word or go to jail 2020: Let me welcome your 8-year-old son, pedophobe. “

Enough is enough for #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/aVli0Xgc33

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 6, 2020

Stanton-King is back in front of NBA player Dwyane Wade for admitting his daughter Zaya, speaking: “If you don’t want your 12-year-old promoter to enjoy sex with men / boys why is your 12-year-old son? for men, but for men it is accepted. ”

PEDOPHILIA.

Sex means Men have sex with men.

If you don’t want your 12-year-old daughter advertising to have sex with men / boys why is your 12-year-old son? These are confusion, pedophilia, and sexual harassment that are wrapped up in acceptance. # lgbtq🌈 #Pedophilia #Dwade pic.twitter.com/0ILPdHuDpY

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 8, 2020

In other messages, he wrote: “Trump’s Whitehouse: Make America Great. Obama’s Whitehouse: Make America’s Mother America.”

White’s WhiteHouse:

Make America Great 🇺🇸

Obama’s White House:

Make America Gay G

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) January 18, 2020

In February she met Pete Buttigieg in a conversation about his sexual relationship with his roommate, saying: “Why should 9-year-old boys be proud to be gay? How do they know they like the feeling of something difficult to fix their rectum? Why tell? baby that I am brave enough to want a penis? Because I am gay.

@PeteButtigieg why should young boys up to 9 be proud to be gay? How do they know that they like the feeling of something difficult to prepare for their rectum? Why would you tell a child he is brave enough to enjoy Penis? Because it is all about Gay. I’m interested. #Pedophilia

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) February 26, 2020

The Republican nominee says child molestation spurs sexual activity.

On many pages, Stanton-King shows a lot of anti-LGBT + animus.

In 2013, she added: “You are surprised when so many men told me they were gay bc they were abused! This is important!”

In the same year, he wrote: “Allowing male men to sit in women’s rooms is like letting straight men in women’s rooms.”

You would be surprised how many men told me they were gay bc they were abused! This is important!

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) February 6, 2013

That’s it !!! Allowing male men to enter a male locker room is like allowing straight men into women’s locker rooms … to be dangerous

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) January 31, 2013

In 2012, she wrote: “You want me to tell my kids that I am gay, andaawww☝ I can’t do it! This is what someone says, it is not in the Word.

“If all are converted to Gay then we will not have to worry about abortion BC no children will be born. All its dangers are the sanctity of human life.”

You need me 2 telling my kids it’s okay to be having sex, I can’t say no! It’s what a person says, which is not in the Word….

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) May 9, 2012

If they all turn to Gay then we won’t worry about abortion BC no babies will be born. All its dangers are the sanctity of human life

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) May 10, 2012

In a message posted in 2012, he added: “If it is immoral, then it is better to lie, steal and kill, as the Bible says against it all!”

If its good is sexual, then it must be a lie 2, stealing and murder, as the Bible says against it all! No sin surpasses the other

– Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) May 6, 2012

This is one way to explain car theft, we thought.