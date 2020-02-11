A Sudanese senior official said Tuesday that the country’s transition authorities and rebel groups have agreed to transfer former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to stand trial for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur.

Bashir, who was overthrown by the army last year in the midst of a public uprising, is being sought by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide in connection with the conflict in Darfur. Since his deposition in April, he has been imprisoned in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on charges of corruption and the killing of demonstrators.

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of the country’s sovereign council and a government negotiator, said the council agreed with rebel groups in Darfur to transfer those who wanted to be entitled by the ICC in The Hague. He did not mention Bashir by name.

Al-Taishi did not say when they would transfer Bashir and others who wanted the ICC, and the transitional administration would have to ratify the Rome Statute of the ICC to allow the transfer of the former president to The Hague.

He spoke at a press conference in the capital of South Sudan, Juba, where the government and rebels are conducting talks to end the country’s decades-long civil war.

In the Darfur conflict, rebels among the Central African ethnic community launched an uprising in 2003, complaining about discrimination and oppression by the Arab-dominated Khartoum government. The government responded with a scorched attack of air strikes on the earth and unleashed the Janjaweed militia. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes.

Together with Bashir, the ICC has charged two other high-ranking individuals in his regime – Abdel-Rahim Muhammad Hussein, who served as Minister of the Interior and Defense for much of the conflict, and Ahmed Haroun, then a senior security chief named last month by Bashir to lead the ruling National Congress party.