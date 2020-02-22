[sudan-to-investigate-violence-from-protesters-in-khartoum]



FILE Photo: Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudanese Primary Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Saturday ordered an investigation into a violent crackdown by stability forces on protesters in Khartoum.

Hamdok reported in a televised speech: “I resolved to sort an investigative committee in the situations that occurred on February 20-21.”

He claimed Legal professional Common Taj-Elsir Ali would head the committee and a ultimate report would be issued in just 7 times.

On Thursday, Sudanese protection forces made use of teargas and batons to disperse 1000’s of protesters. They were being demanding the reinstatement of army officers dismissed for refusing to crack down on demonstrations in opposition to former President Omar al-Bashir, witnesses reported.

A doctors’ committee joined to the opposition mentioned in a statement that at minimum 17 men and women have been wounded, and quite a few of the wounded were hit by teargas canisters.

