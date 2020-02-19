[Sufferer in lethal Clemson Street crash recognized at 39-calendar year-aged lady]

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Coroner has launched the identify of the target who was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with one more auto on Monday.

Emina H. Yates, 39, died on scene next the crash in close proximity to Clemson Highway and Salusbury Lane, Coroner Gary Watts explained.

The crash occurred just after one p.m. on February 17.

According to autopsy effects, Yates died from blunt power injuries to the upper torso.

The Richland County Coroner’s Place of work and the South Carolina Freeway Patrol are however investigating the incident.