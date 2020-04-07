Sufficient capacity in India to meet the demand for hydroxychloroquine: industry

Production capacity is sufficient to meet current needs. “If necessary, companies are committed to boosting production,” said Sudarzan Jin, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Union (IPA).

India’s pharmaceutical industry said on Tuesday that there was enough hydroxychloroquine in the country and that pharmaceutical companies were ready to meet production to meet domestic and export needs.

India has decided to lift the ban on the export of anti-malarial drugs in line with its global commitment to fight the spread of the disease.

On March 25, India banned the export of hydroxychloroquine amid concerns about the use of the drug to combat COVID-19.

India is the largest exporter of medicine.

Officials said India would issue the drug on a case-by-case basis after meeting all domestic needs.

“India produces 70 percent of the world’s hydroxychloroquine,” said Sudarshan Jin, secretary general of the Indian Pharmaceutical Union (IPA). “Companies like Zydus Cadila and IPCA are major producers of hydroxychloroquine in the country.”

Production capacity is sufficient to meet current needs. He added that companies are committed to boosting production if needed.

“The government has lifted restrictions on 12 products and their formulas. Different scenarios are being evaluated and we will try to meet both domestic demand and the export commitment of paracetamol and hydroxychloroquine,” Jane said.

He added: “The goal is to minimize purchasing and hoarding during these trial times and to ensure a balance in distribution for patients and the sectors that need them.”

“India needs about 24 million pills a year, as it has been used in history for three symptoms – malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis,” said Ashok Kumar Madan, executive director of the Indian Narcotics Manufacturers Association (IDMA). ” .

India currently has an annual installation capacity of about 40 tons of active drug (API) hydroxychloroquine. “With this capacity, we can get about 200 million 200 mg tablets,” he added.

So this shows that India currently has additional inventory capacity. Now, “we need to see how much the country needs the drug to treat and prevent COVID-19. Companies have already started to increase capacity.”

He added: “Hydroxychloroquine was suddenly noticed after the recommendation for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.”

Major manufacturers of APIs for drug production in the country are Zydus, Ipca and Mangalam Drugs. Madan said the main creators of the hydroxychloroquine formulation are Ipca, Zydus, Wallace Pharmaceuticals and Cipla.

India issued a $ 1.22 billion hydroxychloroquine API in April-January 2019-20. During the same period, exports of formulations made of hydroxychloroquine were $ 5.50 billion.

