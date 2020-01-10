Suffolk Downs developer focuses on February for BPDA approval – Boston Herald

Loading...

The developers behind the mega-project Suffolk Downs are focusing on February for approval of the large-scale redevelopment of the old East Boston circuit.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency reduced the hearing for the 16 million square meter project from next week to February 13 – and developer HYM is targeting that date for BPDA approval, a spokeswoman said Friday.

This is the final step in the years of back and forth movement between HYM and local officials and advocates for the 109-acre project, which will essentially create a whole new 10,000 home neighborhood on top of the old horse racing track that spans part of the border between Boston and Revere. The proposal for the project, which will include extensive commercial and retail space, was officially submitted in November 2017.

Councilor Lydia Edwards, representing East Boston, has expressed concern over the level of affordable housing and other elements of the massive development, but left the door open on Friday to support the passage during the February meeting as local officials and the developer an agreement.

“I will be happy to support a plan for Suffolk Downs that offers a balance between union jobs, affordable housing, traffic and resilience,” Edwards said Friday. “When this plan works, I will support it, and I hope we can reach an agreement by February.”

More than two-thirds of the project, which extends over Boston and Revere, is located in East Boston. The project has received all necessary Revere approvals, so HYM boss Tom O’Brien – a former head of the Boston Redevelopment Agency – has said that construction on the Revere side can begin in the coming months.

The first phase of the construction of the Blue Line Beachmont Station includes 1,200 apartments, a 200-room hotel, 80,000 square meters of retail space and 35,000 square meters of commercial office space.

HYM announced earlier this week that all 14,000 construction workers will come from trade unions.

After the BPDA, the project would go for the city’s zoning plan for further approval on the Boston side.