suga-shares-why-he-was-in-the-trunk-on-bts’-‘carpool-karaoke’-with-james-corden

We have a new sneak peek at BTS on Carpool Karaoke!

The K-Pop boy band will be signing up for James Corden for the musical section on The Late Late Clearly show, airing tomorrow (February 25).

When it was very first announced, Suga could be found in the trunk of the car or truck and followers went outrageous, pondering why he wasn’t in a seat.

“We ended up in the way back and they had all the recording products in the again,” Suga explained to Radio.com. “So it was actually hot, really. It was me, V, Jin – and we had been burning up back again there.”

“A whole lot of teams that go on the show don’t have as many men and women as us,” he additional. “It was a nice vehicle, a Variety Rover, but we were being packed in there.”

Check out the video sneak peek appropriate right here, and be sure to tune in to The Late Late Clearly show with James Corden TOMORROW night time (February 25) to see their section!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/A1CVH4omICU" width="500"></noscript>