Suggestion: Lower income taxes and increase sales tax, according to the Iowa Tax Education Foundation, as seen in the Steele report

January 19, 2020

10:31

Ron Steele

Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids News, Community, Dubuque News, Home Page, Iowa City News, News, Political, Steele Report, Waterloo News

The Iowa Tax Education Foundation [https://www.tefiowa.org/about-us/] supports the income tax cuts that Governor Kim Reynolds proposed this week at her annual address for the state of the state.

The proposal would reduce income taxes

for Iowa families while increasing state sales tax by one cent.

Former state representative Walt Rogers is now deputy director of the Tax Education Foundation in Iowa. He visited KWWL studios to talk about TEF support for the governor’s proposal. Here is a link to this interview on You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0sDgV8l91w0

TEF says Iowa’s tax reform initiative

made a giant leap forward last year, but the nonprofit thinks so

Reforms are progressing too slowly.