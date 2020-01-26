Suhakam to conduct public investigation into the disappearance of a Christian couple | Malaysia

Suhakam believes the police are behind the kidnapping of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his Indonesian wife Ruth Hilmy. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 – The Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) today announced a public investigation into the disappearance of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his Indonesian wife Ruth Hilmy in 2016 to assist the authorities in their ongoing investigation.

The planned investigation was carried out when legal groups and family members of victims of the enforced disappearance accuse Putrajaya of having made efforts to uncover the truth. They believe that the police are behind the kidnapping.

Suhakam conducted a similar investigation last year to investigate the disappearance of two other people, Pastor Raymond Koh and social activist Amri Chet Mat. In April, he published a damn report in which both men were subjected to enforced disappearance.

The commission suggested that Hilmy and his wife had also been kidnapped.

“With this investigation, Suhakam intends to use its best efforts to investigate what has turned out to be the best possible recommendation to the relevant parties,” said a Commission statement.

Hilmy and Ruth were last seen on November 30, 2016. Ruth – a Christian born in Sumatera – has lived in Malaysia since 2000, where she worked as a seamstress and met Joshua. The couple married four years later.

Joshua reportedly told Ruth’s family during a traditional wedding ceremony in North Sumatera in 2006 that he was a Muslim but had converted to Christianity.

On March 6, 2017, the landlords of Joshua and Ruth reported missing persons. The case remains unsolved, but activists have found similarities in their disappearance to other cases – most of the victims are Christians and are known to be active in their communities.

Suhakam said in his report on the Koh and Amri investigations that the duo had been kidnapped by men in masks during an apparently military operation and had reason to believe that the special police department was involved.

The commission said it was likely that Joshua and Ruth had disappeared the same way.

The police rejected the allegation.

“Despite the Suhakam investigation, the Commission is asking the authorities to investigate fully and promptly all cases of suspected enforced disappearance,” it said.

Investigation into the disappearance of Joshua and Ruth begins on February 18. The Commission has asked individuals or parties with important information to come forward and have their statements recorded from now until 14 February.

The commission is led by Commissioner Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Yunus and supported by Commissioners Jerald Joseph and Madeline Berma.