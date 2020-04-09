Suho EXO Gets Double Crown Double With Weekly Salary With Solo Salary

Gaon Chart has announced its chart rating in the weeks of March 29 to April 4!

Suho EXO, who made his official solo debut on March 30 with his first mini album “Self-Portrait,” won the double crown after topping two separate charts this week. Not only did “Self-Photo” debut at number 1 on the physical album chart this week, but the title track accompanying “Let’s Love” also entered the digital invitation chart at number 1.

Congratulations Suho on this amazing achievement!

Check out the top five for each of Gaon’s weekly charts below:

Chart Album

Suho’s “Self Portrait” took the No. 1 spot on the physical album chart this week, while NCT 127’s “No Zone” remained strong, continuing to number 2 for another week. Daniel’s “CYAN” landed at number 3, while TOO’s debut mini album “REASON FOR BEING” entered the chart at No. Finally, IZ * ONE 2018 debut mini album “COLOR * IZ” returns to the chart for No. 5.

Download Chart

“Let’s” Love “Suho debuted at number 1 on the digital download chart this week, when” My Faith “Im Young Woong (from the Chosun TV hit audition program” Mister Trot “) entered the chart.

Daniel’s “2U” took the number 3 for the week, followed by MC “Max” on BONOM at number 4 and “Aloha” Jo Jung Suk (from OST tvN “Hospital List”) at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

“BLOOM” MC rose to No. 1 on the digital charts this week, coached by Gaho’s “Start” (from JTBC’s OST “Itaewon Class”).

Zico’s Block B “Any Songs” remained strong at number 3, with Kim Taste of “There, Self,” (also from OST’s “Itaewon Class”) at No. 4 and Jang Beom June’s “Flower Shampoo Scoop” from JTBC’s OST “Melo” My Nature “) at number 5.

Chart streaming

Gaho’s “Start” kept her at No. 1 on the streaming chart this week, followed by “BLOOM” at MC at No. 2, Zico as “Any Song” at No. 3, Kim Rasa’s “On the Day, Kids” at 4 , and Jang Beom June “Scent Your Shampoo in Flowers” at number 5.

Social chart

BTS continued its dominance over the “Social Chart 2.0” this week, while BLACKPINK also took its place at no. 2. Daniel’s is ranked No. 3 on the chart this week, with PSY and Im Young Woong breaking the top five in the top five respectively.

