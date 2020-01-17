Suicides in Japan fell below 20,000 and hit a record low last year

The number of suicides in Japan last year was 19,959, the first time since official records began in 1978, below the 20,000 mark. This is from preliminary figures released by the Ministry of Health on Friday.

There is still a possibility that the final figures released in March will easily rise to over 20,000, the ministry said. Nevertheless, the number for 2019 is an all-time low and topped the 20,434 mark set in 1981, ministerial official Yoshindo Nonaka said.

The ministry figures show that the number of suicides decreased by 881 people or 4.2 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year.

This meant that the country’s suicide rate, or the number of suicides per 100,000 people, dropped to a record low of 15.8, bringing the country a step closer to its goal of lowering the suicide rate to 13.0 than that of many other developed countries corresponds to 2026.

Nonaka named the economic recovery and the government’s concerted efforts to contain suicides as possible reasons for the recent decline, although the official said it was difficult to identify certain factors.

“It is true that we have seen a decline in the past ten years, but the fact remains that around 20,000 people die each year.” We have to face this reality if we drive suicide prevention campaigns, ”said Nonaka.

Japan experienced a surge in suicides in 1998 when unemployment associated with the bankruptcy of corporations like Yamaichi Securities Co. and Hokkaido Takushoku Bank resulted in many middle-aged men losing their lives. The number peaked in 2003 at 34,427 and has decreased every year since 2009.

Yasuyuki Shimizu, director of Lifelink, a Tokyo-based non-profit suicide prevention organization, said the adoption of a groundbreaking suicide law in 2006 triggered the general downward trend. The law was revised for the first time in 2016 to oblige the municipalities to develop concrete action plans to combat suicide problems in their own regions.

Despite the recent trend, Shimizu Nonaka warned of complacency.

“The fact that 20,000 people still die each year from suicide is a very unusual situation and does not give rise to optimism,” he said.

“Municipalities should do more to make life easier for their residents, and the government should support such policies more,” he said.

Although the number of suicides has generally declined in Japan, there is one population group that has proven to be an outlier: the youth.

While suicide rates have declined steadily in almost all age groups, the number for under-20s has stubbornly remained unchanged in the past ten years, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health.

Separate data from the ministry also shows that suicide in 2017 was the leading cause of death among 10- to 14-year-olds and 15- to 19-year-olds, who accounted for 22.9 percent and 39.6 percent of deaths, respectively. In 2018, suicide was the leading cause of death for all sections of the population aged 15 to 39.

“Japan is the only country in the Group of Seven where suicide is the leading cause of death for 15- to 34-year-olds,” the ministry white paper said.

Shimizu also expressed concern about the alarming rate at which young people are killing themselves. He stressed the importance of measures such as strengthening support programs for young people through social media and providing the necessary “life skills” to receive outside help.

“Preventing youth suicide is an extremely pressing issue,” he said.