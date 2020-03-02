sullivan,-scituate-soar-into-div.-2-south-semifinals

Keegan Sullivan observed his older brother Aidan participate in in front of packed gymnasiums for many years, so when his time came to do the very same on Sunday he realized what to hope.

Sullivan scored 17 points and dished out nine helps although Jack Poirier poured in 19 factors as No. 4 Scituate defeated Patriot League rival No. five Hingham, 74-58, in the Div. 2 South Quarterfinals on Sunday afternoon at Scituate Large University.

Scituate (20-2) will just take on eighth-seeded Randolph in the Div. 2 South Semifinals on Wednesday.

The marketed out crowd was treated to a quintessential Scituate general performance with the Sailors donning down the Harbormen with their capability to thrust the tempo and produce simple offense in transition. In the course of the afternoon Sullivan, Poirier, and Nate Lopes (16 factors, eight rebounds) gave the enthusiasts littered all over the bleachers and lined up on the baselines plenty to rejoice.

“You have a ton of adrenaline when you go out there and see the stands loaded and persons on the baseline,” Sullivan stated. “There are incredibly tiny chances you get to enjoy in the state torment against a rival so it was an magnificent experience.”

Sophomore Curtis Murphy retained the Harbormen in hanging length for most of the sport scoring a crew-superior 19 details and knocking down 5 a few tips.

The two sides played an even opening couple of minutes, but Lopes came by with a steal and two-handed slam ahead of Poirier scored five straight points to thrust Scituate out to a 17-10 lead right after one particular. Hingham managed the rate for the vast majority of the second quarter making use of a matchup zone to gradual the Sailors down offensively. Murphy, in the meantime, drilled a pair of changeover baskets and Nick Johannes concluded at the rim as portion of a 9-2 Hingham operate that tied the activity at 19.

Scituate, having said that, shut the half sturdy. Peter Shamatta drilled a pair of threes and Sullivan hit a runner at the buzzer to give the Sailors a 31-21 edge at the break.

“In the second quarter, (Hingham) slowed the activity down and it permitted them to get back again in it,” Sullivan said. “We played at the tempo we wished to participate in at in the next fifty percent as a substitute of it remaining dictated by them.”

All through the second half, each and every time the Harbormen appeared to be on the verge of a operate Scituate experienced an respond to. Right after seven points from Sullivan and a layup by Poirier place the Sailors up 15, Hingham closed the hole with a Steven White triple, two baskets by Johannes, and a turnaround by Luke Mashburn supporting to trim the deficit to 48-38 heading into the fourth.

Hingham tried using to draw closer to get started the final body, but a Jack Hurley layup was answered with a Poirier pull up and a Johannes floater in the lane was countered by a three-pointer from Scituate’s Tom Connor. Trailing 53-42 with 6: 30 remaining the Harbormen produced a person last run with a Murphy trey pulling Hingham in just six. Poirier, having said that, drilled a deep three of his have off the dribble and moments later Sullivan finished at the rim to preserve Hingham at a length.