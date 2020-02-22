[sultan-of-johor-opens-sultan-ibrahim-stadium]

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar officiates the start of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri February 22, 2020. — Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 22 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim Soccer Club (JDT) officially moves to its new ‘home’ at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, right here, with the opening of the stadium, tonight.

The launching of the stadium, which began development in 2016 and was entirely done this 12 months at a price tag of RM200 million, was executed by the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Also current at the ceremony ended up the Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah and operator of JDT, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail.

The other people current were being Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin and Johor Football Affiliation (PBNJ) president Datuk Ismail Karim.

Tunku Ismail, by a assertion which was distributed to the media, mentioned the opening of the stadium was a further new chapter in the historical past of the club.

“The previous seven several years have been fantastic both of those on and off the discipline for JDT … and the opening of the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium marks another milestone for the Southern Tigers squad.

“JDT has developed exponentially considering the fact that the club’s founding in 2013 and these days we have succeeded in beating the norms of Malaysian football… (whereby are) consistently striving to generate new benchmarks that will surely elevate standards and obstacle the limitations at the global amount, “said Tunku Ismail.

In the meantime, the opening ceremony was also enlivened by international singer Leona Lewis and two Johor-born artists Ayai and Akim, adopted by a fireworks exhibit.

The group started out flooding the stadium as early as 3pm to glimpse forward to the opening and to show up at the carnival which was filled with performances by area artistes and interesting functions.

Located on a 11.3-hectare site, which also housed the JDT headquarters, the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium is the only national soccer stadium to use the primary ‘Zeon Zoysia’ grass which had been analyzed and also had a drainage procedure that can retains h2o from stagnating in the discipline.

Capable of accommodating about 35,000 spectators, the stadium also arrived with present day LED spotlights and multi-colour and multi-rhythm constructing lights.

The ideal place for the activity of football would be an iconic landmark and a ought to-check out for guests and families by owning various booths, memento shops and eating places which would before long be opened. — Bernama