[Summary and Summary of League One: Rotherham held, Sunderland wins | Soccer news]

%MINIFYHTML3c3a890e672dbae4ba8d9717b8380a7211%

%MINIFYHTML3c3a890e672dbae4ba8d9717b8380a7212%

Kwesi Appiah’s detention time penalty saw Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham retain a 2-2 draw at the AFC Wimbledon.

See the goals and highlights of League One %MINIFYHTML3c3a890e672dbae4ba8d9717b8380a7213% %MINIFYHTML3c3a890e672dbae4ba8d9717b8380a7214% %MINIFYHTML3c3a890e672dbae4ba8d9717b8380a7215%

%MINIFYHTML3c3a890e672dbae4ba8d9717b8380a7216% Go here to see all the goals and highlights of League One …

The goals of the second half of Matt Crooks and Freddie Ladapo seemed to win the Millers a fourth straight victory, but when Richard Wood stumbled upon Joe Pigott in the penalty area, the Appiah substitute became from the spot to beat Dons a valuable point.

1: 24 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham and AFC Wimbledon. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham and AFC Wimbledon.

Coventry he moved to automatic promotion places with a 2-0 victory in the doomed descent Southend. The Sky Blues was denied by carpentry three times in a windy Roots Hall, but ensured victory with goals from substitutes Callum O & # 39; Hare and Maxime Biamou.

Wycombe increased his chances of coming up with a 2-0 victory in the lower club Bolton. The 44-minute own goal by defender Aristote Nsiala prepared the Gareth Ainsworth team for their first out-of-league victory since beating Tranmere on November 17.

And when local goalkeeper Remi Matthews knocked down Fred Onyedinma, after a four-month injury layoff, Joe Jacobson scored his ninth goal of the season with the resulting penalty of 62 minutes.

1: 47 The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Southend and Coventry. The highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Southend and Coventry.

Report Sunderland they secured their seventh victory in nine games when another disciplined defensive display sealed a 1-0 victory over Oxford in the Kassam stadium.

It was the seventh clean sheet of the Black Cats in their last eight games and moved them to three points of Rotherham.

Chris Maguire’s corner kick in the third minute led to the only goal of the game when Jordan Willis threw a header towards the goal, although the last touch seemed to come from Oxford defender John Mousinho.

Ellis Harrison and John Marquis were on target as promotional pursuers Portsmouth he won again with a 2-0 victory at home to Shrewsbury.

1: 28 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Ipswich Town and Burton Albion. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Ipswich Town and Burton Albion.

Striker Harrison struck 19 minutes in the second half with a header from the center of substitute Ross McCrorie to double figures for the season.

The substitute Marquis sealed the points eight minutes after his 12th goal of the season, ending perfectly after Marcus Harness played it clean.

Kayden Jackson and Alan Judge scored two goals as Ipswich came from behind to beat Rig 4-1 and rekindle your challenge for a play-off place.

The victory was Town’s first in five games and leaves them to a point of sixth place in Portsmouth.

Wes Burns was Fleetwood & # 39; s hero as his strike in the second half earned them a 2-1 victory against fit Peterborough.

The burns missed defender Niall Mason before crashing at home from an acute angle in the 76th minute to end the streak of six consecutive Peterborough wins.

Josh Ginnelly finished Bristol board Rovers& # 39; Race without victories of 14 matches with a goal at 84 minutes in a 2-1 victory over 10 men Blackpool.

The substitute gave the decisive touch to a shot by Jonson Clarke-Harris from a distance to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell and gave manager Ben Garner his first victory since he took over in December.

Elsewhere, Sam Finley scored an injury time winner in a seven-goal thriller as Accrington secured a 4-3 victory over Lincolnwhile Cameron John put his own network twice more Gillingham cut 10 men Doncaster with a 2-1 victory.

Rochdale & # 39; s home game for Tranmere It was postponed after the interruption caused by the storm Dennis.

Earn £ 250,000 on Tuesday! FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the chance to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in Tuesday’s round.