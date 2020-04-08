Summary: Ivanka Trump is going to Stop Guitar Lessons to Make Money in Total Trade

Two things you need to know Donald Trump by now if she was a liar pathological and creepily obsessed with her eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Although it would be nice for people if, in the event of a major accident, he could easily ease the burning sensation that flowed through his mouth and / or misinformation about him baby, that’s not where it rolls. Instead, on Tuesday he managed to jack things up a notch.

In a call with business leaders to discuss what the administration is doing to provide financial assistance to small businesses, the president announced that his daughter, whom he had previously worked for with unfinished clothes, self-made, waiting for it, 15 million jobs.

While Trump has dealt with many misinformation in his day, the scale of the one is on the charts; It is laughable that it could be said that Ivanka gave Abraham Lincoln the idea for Gettysburg Address, or that when Reagan’s administration was in turmoil during the AIDS epidemic, it was Ivanka, age eight years, who entered and maintained the office. the incident. As Vox notes, in January, just before the collapse of the coronavirus epidemic in the industry, an estimated 152 million people were working in the United States – ergo Trump has declared his own. girls make up 10% of all jobs in the country. It’s a great plus when you factor in the data point that in the three years Trump took office, only 6.7 million jobs were created in total. Ivanka, then, apparently not only worked overtime in any sense, but also asked the Bureau of Labor Statistics to keep it on the low side, because that any part of the Trump family knows, it is well dressed.

And the mention of attributing big feats to the first girl, a new one on Wednesday seems… dubious:

Ivanka Trump personally lobbied the top bank for executives to raise $ 1.5 billion in pledges to small businesses that were announced yesterday on the music of bank executives and President Trump — leading the juice of the execs to drive their promises…. Ivanka, which has a strong track record in its portfolio going back to 2017, plans to increase its target for small businesses in the coming weeks as they explore data protection measures. Deposits, sources tell me.

. [tagsWell] ivanka trump [t] donald trump [t] coronavirus