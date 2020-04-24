Summary of Case Study Data on the Potential of Inactive Coronavirus

A brief Chinese study of the potential for COVID-19 treatment, supplementation, was posted on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) website on Thursday and removed.

The investigators responsible for the study did not approve the placement; Tarik Jasarevic, WHO’s spokeswoman told STAT that “it was accidentally posted on the website and it was revealed as soon as the error was discovered. The text of the article is on peer review and we are awaiting final interpretation before WHO falls. “

Remdesivir, a drug that was first developed to treat Ebola, is still not yet approved for any disease. But a study from a manufacturer, Gilead, shows that the test solution may be as effective on coronaviruse as those that cause SARS and MERS. So during the COVID-19 crisis, Chinese researchers contacted the company about its use to treat critically ill patients, and Gilead provided treatment under a compassionate use program, to care for those who did not. treatment options.

After Gilead agreed, Chinese doctors began their second degree; one in critically ill patients, and another in milder men. All studies compared drug to placebo. But in mid-April, all of them were suspended as scientists were unable to register more than 400 patients required for each trial.

The short-term information posted on the WHO website contains a test for the treatment of critically ill patients. Chinese researchers note that the study ‘has nothing to do with the difference in time to clinical improvement,’ ‘according to STAT, which took a screenshot of the study before it was removed. In addition, according to publications published briefly on the WHO site, after one month, there was almost no difference in the number of free-radicals compared with those who received placebo.

In a statement in response to the results, Dr. Merdad Parsey, chief executive officer of the Gilead Academy, said: “We believe the post contains invalid versions of the study. The study was delayed early due to a shortage of registration and, as a result, has been boosted for allow for a more complete interpretation of the statistics. Therefore, the results of the study are not completely consistent, although differences in the data suggest a benefit for relapse, particularly among patients treated with the onset of the disease. “

Parsey seems to be talking about recent reform studies involving COVID-19 patients in the United States, Europe and Canada, who are showing signs of improvement. In the other group, which included 53 patients who were treated using compassion on the basis of compassionate use, 68% of those with severe respiratory symptoms improved after 10 days. involving 125 U.S. patients, the majority of those who received the treatment improved significantly to be discharged from the hospital. However, contrary to Chinese studies, these experiments did not compare their comparisons.

The readings from China will be the first to provide valid information from illegal drug tests that have been made public. Their findings can guide decisions about ongoing trials in the United States and around the world, including one Gilead grant and another from the School of Health, seeking to find out what COVID-19 patients can benefit from, and when of course the disease is most effective. These studies, will take months to complete, regardless of this data.

