Summary of League Two and summary: Swindon moves two clear points at the top

Swindon moved two clear points to the top of Sky Bet League Two after an excellent 3-0 win at home against Port Vale.

The Robin started the day’s level in points with Exeter, but had a superior goal balance to be at the top before putting more pressure on his rivals with a convincing win.

Diallang Jaiyesimi’s excellent effort from the edge of the area that struck Leon Legge on the road brought Swindon forward 41 minutes into the game, before Hallam Hope marked his debut with a view to doubling his lead.

Michael Doughty, who shone completely, closed the points with a good free kick of 25 meters per hour.

1:57 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Swindon and Port Vale.

Exeter despite their boring scoreless draw, they remain at home with their closest challengers Colchester, with the Greeks extending their undefeated series to 11 League Two games.

The point of Colchester, their ninth draw in an undefeated series of 15 games, was enough to move them to fifth place in the table.

Plymouth rose to the last place of automatic promotion thanks to a 2-1 win in trouble Stevenage, which was postponed in the second half due to reflector failure.

Byron Moore brought Plymouth forward only two minutes from the second half after placing the George Cooper calculation rule.

1:53 Highlights from the Sky Bet League Two match between Stevenage and Plymouth Argyle.

The game was interrupted for more than eight minutes due to the failure of the reflector, but this did not affect the visitors as Ryan Hardie doubled his lead in the 77th minute.

Charlie Carter halved the backlog for the hosts and despite 13 minutes of detention, Stevenage could not find an equalizer when they fell at the foot of the Football League after Morecambe & # 39; s 1-1 draw with Cambridge.

Adam Phillips fired Morecambe in the 46th minute, but Harvey Knibbs (68) saved a run for Cambridge with a short-range finish.

Macclesfield they pushed back six points over Stevenage after a 2-1 win Green forest.

0:37 Ten Macclesfield men won a match full of events against Forest Green Rovers thanks to this beautiful long-distance volley from Arthur Gnahoua.

Carl Winchester shot Forest Green in the 17th minute, but Joe Ironside took the Macclesfield level in the second half.

Corey O & # 39; Keeffe was fired with another 10 minutes, but despite his numerical disadvantage, Macclesfield grabbed the three points due to Arthur Gnahoua’s late goal.

Carlisle He relieved his fears of descent with his first home victory since November Waltz.

Left back Nick Anderton marked his debut with the goal of giving Carlisle the lead before doubling his lead with the header from Ryan Loft, with the ball from Liam Roberts.

Mat Sadler withdrew one for the Saddlers, but the Chris Beech team held the 2-1 win.

Leyton Guide celebrated with the name of the western grandstand in honor of his deceased boss Justin Edinburgh with a 2-1 success over Newport.

Ryan Haynes’ own goal put Orient ahead before Ruel Sotiriou sealed the victory in the 89th minute. Jamille Matt grabbed a consolation of downtime for the county.

Mansfield assured his third win of the season in the local league by relieving previous play-off contenders Bradford 3-0 in the One Call Stadium.

Ollie Palmer scored twice while inspiring Crawley to a 3-2 victory at home Grimsby, Crewe fell to fourth in the table after a 2-2 draw Scunthorpe Y Oldham they recorded their fourth consecutive stalemate in the competition in a 1-1 draw Salford.

