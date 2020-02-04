Summary of Linn County’s Caucus – KWWL

KWWL reporter Ashley Neighbor was at Taft Middle School, where six republican districts were represented.

It’s no surprise that the Republicans nominated President Donald Trump – they got almost 100 percent of Republicans’ votes here.

There were two lesser known candidates seeking support – only 5 votes compared to Trump with 121 votes.

Some people said they showed up specifically to support Trump, especially considering the impeachment process, in the hope that he could continue his agenda for another 4 years.

“He is not a politician, he is a businessman and he has shown that he can balance the economy, grow the economy and balance the budget even though he has assigned some high bills, but I am sure there is a reason for that there, “said Dustin said Fritts, who was in District 20.

This is also a great opportunity to build Republican parties – supporters can submit topics that they would like to see as a party platform.

Many people were there to support the party’s stance on life.

This meeting point was unique because Democrats and Republicans were under one roof in different areas.

Overall, both had good turnout – especially given the fact that the Republicans were unsure who would appear as the party nominees, was pretty clear from the start.