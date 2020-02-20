[summary-of-the-&-#-39-masked-singer-&-#-39-:-the-elephant-is-unmasked]

FOX

The new episode marks the debut night of Team B of the 3rd year of the thriving FOX application consisting of Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog and Mouse.

A new group of masked singers made their debut on the Wednesday February 19 episode of “The masked singer“Team B consisted of Kitty, Banana, Taco, Elephant, Frog and Mouse with the Frog beginning the evening.

He went on stage to sing MC Hammer“U are not able to contact this.” Jenny McCarthy guessed olympic Michael Johnson While Ken jeong I believed it was Carl Lewis. Nicole Scherzinger, even so, imagined that the Frog could be J ray.

The next actor was the elephant, who sang a model of The overcome“Friday, I am in love.” As for the guesswork, Jenny named a qualified cyclist Lance Armstrongwhen Nicole guessed Blink-182drummer Travis Barker or musician Tommy Lee. Ken Jeong thought he was previous presidential candidate Beto O & # 39 Rourke.

Kitty was following, carrying out “Dangerous Lady” by Ariana Grande. Paris Hilton Y Julianne HoughThe names ended up thrown into the conjecture mix whilst Ken imagined she was Nicole Richie. Later, Taco sang Frank Sinatra“Fly Me to the Moon.” Nicole explained it could be Regin Philbin while Ken grew up Martin Limited. Robin Thickeon the other hand, he guessed Bob saget.

Mouse adopted with a presentation of “Get Below” by Oleta Adams. His overall performance led Nicole to imagine she was Darlene appreciatethough Robin reported it reminded him of Dionne Warwick. Ken, in the meantime, guessed Maya Rudolph. Concluding the night time was a effectiveness by Elvis presley“A Minimal Less Conversation” by The Banana. Amongst the names that the judges released for conjectures ended up Invoice engvall, Ed Helms Y Darius Rucker.

At the close of the night time, it was disclosed that the Elephant got the minimum vote and had to unmask. Prior to the revelation, the judges created their remaining guesses that involved DJ Steve Aoki Y Travis Pastrana. No just one on the panel guessed appropriately because it was disclosed that Elephan was a skater Tony Hawk.

“I respect your assistance, and this is a completely new working experience for me,” Hawk mentioned, expressing his gratitude. “I had one additional track in me, but I did not want to go a great deal more.”