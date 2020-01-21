Summer hours: why DDB and Pernod Ricard offer half-day Fridays to staff

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
55
Summer hours: why DDB and Pernod Ricard offer half-day Fridays to staff

The global advertising agency DDB, perhaps the pioneer of “summer hours,” says that employers have advantages in offering flexible or shorter hours to staff during certain months of the year.

The Auckland-based company has around 260 employees across its five branches – DDB, Tribal, Track, Mango and Interbrand – ends early Friday afternoon throughout the summer.

Karen Sew Hoy of DDB and her son Jack Donnelly. Photo / provided

Jason Paris, managing director of Vodafone New Zealand, which launched a “summer” work program for its staff this week. Photo / File

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR