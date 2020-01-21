Summer hours: why DDB and Pernod Ricard offer half-day Fridays to staff

The global advertising agency DDB, perhaps the pioneer of “summer hours,” says that employers have advantages in offering flexible or shorter hours to staff during certain months of the year.

The Auckland-based company has around 260 employees across its five branches – DDB, Tribal, Track, Mango and Interbrand – ends early Friday afternoon throughout the summer.

This year, DDB extended its summer hours by one month, from December to the end of March, about a month longer than other companies offering similar working hours.

READ MORE:

• Vodafone NZ gives staff leave on Friday afternoon until the end of February

• Should you offer employees summer Fridays?

Karen Sew Hoy, director of human resources and experience at DDB in New Zealand and Australia, said that summer working hours had been set up in the company about eight years ago, at the time when the concept was foreign.

Although it is not officially recognized in company policies or employment contracts, it is an annual work agreement announced annually to staff.

“As long as you have everything under control, you have checked with your manager and your teammates and clients, and everything is up to date, so you can leave and enjoy the beautiful sun,” Sew Hoy told the Herald. .

“What we are saying is that” the agency closes at 1 pm “.”

Some DDB employees finish at 1 p.m. during the summer, others at 2 p.m. or 3 p.m., said Sew Hoy, adding that the shorter hours worked “wonderfully well” for staff and the organization.

“When we do our employee engagement surveys every year, it’s a global survey, we complete it for every office in the network. People love it.”

Sew Hoy said that DDB never had to complain about the arrangement and could “see no reason why the company would ever stop” offering it.

“It is a real advantage. It is extremely appreciated, it really is.”

She said she thought more New Zealand companies should implement the work agreement because it had positive effects on the business, and meant that more people could enjoy the good weather.

DDB has now experienced its lowest staff turnover rate in the past 10 to 12 years, said Sew Hoy, whom she partially attributed to the agreement.

Karen Sew Hoy of DDB and her son Jack Donnelly. Photo / provided

“We work very hard in this industry when we need it, there can be long hours, and people are extremely passionate and dedicated … it’s nice to be able to say” Hey, we understand that you have a life outside, “and we want people to live outside of work.

“It means people can get away for a long weekend and avoid the traffic or go do something for themselves.”

Yesterday, the Herald announced that Vodafone would offer 2,000 of its employees the opportunity to return early on weekends for the summer. Its “summer hours” program, which started this week and continues until the end of February, allows people to finish their work from 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Staff registered for Friday afternoons will have a full day instead.

The wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard manages similar summer job offers for staff working on its corporate sites.

It allows staff to work an additional 30 minutes each day in exchange for half a day on Friday until March.

Jason Paris, managing director of Vodafone New Zealand, which launched a “summer” work program for its staff this week. Photo / File

Sarah Descher of Pernod Ricard said the company’s summer hours allow staff to finish the work week from 2 p.m.

Angeline Long, human resources and employment specialist, said that many employees wanted a better work balance and that “summer work” hours were one way to offer this.

“What we are seeing is a real conscious effort towards fitness and the outdoors for families.

“The added benefit of offering these opportunities to employees is that they can spend more time with family outside, which can have a ripple effect on the job. If an employee has a happy family life and happy kids and they’re healthy, so they’re obviously going to be more productive in the work environment, “said Long.

Studies show a direct link between productivity at work and what’s going on at home. It has been found that employees with a better work-life balance and flexible work schedules have greater job satisfaction and higher productivity than those who do not.

The “summer hours” work schedules have demonstrated a good corporate culture and that management within an organization takes a proactive approach to “employee well-being,” said Long.

“In this environment where we have high levels of depression and anxiety, especially among our young people, I think offering this kind of outfit is a very good idea.”

New Zealand’s workforce is now at a stage where flexible working arrangements are “almost expected”, and employers are increasingly able to offer it, she said.

“We are still slow to adopt this program compared to other countries in the world, but I think there is a concerted effort to try to spend more time with families.”

His advice to companies not yet “over time”? “Be prepared to lose people. Where you don’t offer these opportunities, other companies will.”

.