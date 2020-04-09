Summer House Sneak Peek: Jules Daoud Breaks in Tears

Strange house meeting.

In this exclusive clip from the all-new Summer House, the housewives sit down to discuss the drama unfolding on Kyle CookeBirthday bash. For those who missed it, after that Jules Daoud face to face Jordan Verroi to throw it away Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner, Carl Radke exploded in a Cincinnati-born home.

Specifically, Carl accuses Daoud and Verroi of “literally sacrificing the whole summer – and letting her know that no one wants her in the house. So, things go awry at this housemate meeting.

“We try to have a meeting about the situation at home, which is obviously bad. It’s a bad thing,” Berner told his friends. “I believe he should know what happened.”

As the group agreed to speak through the drama, Cooke asked for clarity on what actually happened.

“Like yes, I was angry because he yelled at me and went to me, but on your birthday, we were home together. “And then, I went to Carl and Carl yelled at me that no one wanted me here.”

In response, Radke said Daoud was “cut off from everyone else.” Hearing this, Daoud got emotional, telling the group that he was “really trying.”

“It is a difficult group of kings and I regret that you feel that way with me,” he said sadly. “It really breaks my heart.”

Can he stay at the Summer House? For that answer, be sure to check out the new episode tonight.

Summer House airs Wednesdays at 9am. on Bravo.

(E! And Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)