Summer Walker explains why everyone has to go into the shaderoom right now: “You have to stop supporting this S ** t.”

R&B singer Summer Walker is not here for the shaderoom at all. The popular pop singer has come forward to explain her problems with the popular gossip-driven publication.

Big facts: Summer went online this week to share their problems with the content Shaderoom has become known for on its pages.

View this post on Instagram

Summer Walker calls the shadow room. , (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) TDE #NBAYoungBoy #OVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert #SummerWalker #ShadeRoom

A post by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on February 6, 2020 at 6:13 p.m. PST

Important details: Walker went online on Friday to exchange past flirty messages between her and her famous friend London on Da Track,

View this post on Instagram

omg i can’t believe london really hunted me like this in 2018 and now he’s my babyyyy

A contribution by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on February 6, 2020 at 10:53 p.m. PST

Wait, there’s more: Already in November 2019, London shared a detail shot with Summer on a boat.

View this post on Instagram

Message from # LondonOnDaTrack to Summer Walker #summerwalker. , (Peep # SOHH.com every hour for the latest news!) TDE #NBAYoungBoy #OVO #Quavo #NipseyHussle #JAYZ #LilUziVert

A post by SOHH (@sohhdotcom) on November 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. PST

Before you go: Walker recently launched its new “Yummy” remix Justin Bieber,

View this post on Instagram

tasty remixes out now @justinbieber co produced (@londonondatrack

A contribution by Summer Walker (@summerwalker) on February 2, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. PST

The article Summer Walker explains why everyone has to go to the shaderoom right now: “Y’All Gotta Stop Supporting That S ** t” first appeared.