R&B singer Summer months Walker carrying a experience mask shows she needs zip-zero smoke with the global coronavirus. The “Girls Will need Love” hitmaker shared a jaw-dropping search at how she is managing the virus menace.

On Friday, Walker went to Instagram and shared some hard-main pictures of herself at the airport draped from head to toe in protective gear — including what seems to be a homemade black design bag system address, a confront mask, gloves and… a shower cap.

In January 2020, rap star 50 Cent posted images of what appeared to be Chinese restaurants tests customers for fever before enabling them entry. Another photograph confirmed a waiter dousing the flooring of the cafe with sanitizing spray:

“ok this is major, what the @#$% is heading on.”

In typical 50 Cent model, he later poked enjoyable at the coronavirus scare:

“How tf that virus from china get right here in advance of my gucci belts?”

The president caught a little smoke when 50 Cent mentioned he’d forgive Donald Trump’s previous discretions if he deported five persons who were being being monitored for achievable coronavirus contagion.

“Forget impeachment send out this shit back to China and we don’t remember the other bullshit Trump alright?”

