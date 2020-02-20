Sumo: Armando Iannucci reuniting with Yann Zenou for wrestling comedy

Deadline is reporting that Veep creator and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci (In the Loop, The Loss of life of Stalin, The Thick of It) is teaming up with producer Yann Zenou (Intouchables, The Demise of Stalin) on Sumo, a coming-of-age comedy that requires location in the earth of amateur Sumo wrestling.

The film follows the tale of Jonah, The film follows the story of Jonah, a silver-tongued and chubby child with lower self-esteem who fulfills Hana, a Japanese woman janitor at his university – and an ex Sumo wrestler. Together with a pedantic and friendless creating manager, the unlikely trio set about constructing a Dojo, and coaching for the US Sumo Open.

Suzy Nakamura (Avenue five, Dr. Ken) will perform Hana. Casting is underway for the remaining roles.

Natalie Bailey (Avenue 5, The Thick of It) is on board to immediate. The screenplay was written by Richard Galazka. Iannucci will executive make together with award-profitable producers Emily Leo and Oliver Roskill, in addition to Ado Yoshizaki Cassuto and Gianluca Chakra.

Sumo is scheduled to begin taking pictures in Cape Town, South Africa in late spring.

