For the initially time in more than 38 years, the Japan Sumo Association’s rankings, released Monday, have only a single wrestler at the sport’s next-greatest rank of ozeki, but if sekiwake Asanoyama has his way, that problem will before long be remedied.

After likely 10-5 in January and 11-4 in November, 12 wins at the March eight-22 Spring Grand Sumo Tournament at Edion Arena Osaka should really be enough to make him a bump up to ozeki. Asanoyama, who turns 26 on Sunday, prospects the sekiwake pair from the much more prestigious east facet of the rankings table.

In January, both equally yokozuna ended up pressured out thanks to injuries, opening the door once much more for a lot less heralded wrestlers to glow and for the tournament’s most affordable-ranked wrestler, west No. 17 maegashira Tokushoryu to gain.

Even though yokozuna Hakuho has not been at peak toughness since breaking his the small finger on his correct hand past year, he has been teaching. Named to direct the rankings table from the east facet, the Mongolian-born master will change 35 on March 11. He is heading for his initial championship considering the fact that November, which would increase his document vocation haul to 44.

Kakuryu sits reverse in the west yokozuna slot. The Mongolian grand winner, on the other hand, was troubled by a terrible left ankle in January and has not done a grand match given that he went 14-1 to get in Nagoya past July.

Following the retirement of longtime ozeki Goeido in January, Takakeisho became sumo’s lone ozeki.

Shodai, who went 13-2 in January as a No. four maegashira, reclaims the sekiwake position he past held in January 2017.

Hokutofuji and Endo both equally return as komusubi for the initial time in two tournaments.

Adhering to his stunning victory in January, Tokushoryu was promoted 15 sites to No. 2 maegashira.

Taking up the least expensive place in the makuuchi division at No. 18 maegashira is major-flight debutant Kotonowaka. He joins two other juryo wrestlers producing their returns to the upper tier, Nishikigi and Daiamami.

The identify conspicuously absent from the makuuchi division promotion listing is that of previous ozeki Terunofuji. The 28-year-old Mongolian went 13-2 as a No. 13 juryo wrestler to earn the division in January, but was only moved up to No. 3 juryo.