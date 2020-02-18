[sumo-meet-to-be-held-as-component-of-2020-game-titles-cultural-method]

Sample newspaper posting

日本相撲協会は4日、東京五輪・パラリンピックの公式文化プログラムの一環として8月12日、13日に東京都墨田区の両国国技館で「大相撲 東京2020オリンピック・パラリンピック場所」を開催すると発表した。

外国人や障害者らに伝統文化である大相撲を発信し、理解を深めてもらうことが目的。土俵入りや幕内力士によるトーナメント戦などを実施し、場内放送は日本語と英語で行う。車いす席も設ける。各日7千人ほどの来場を見込み、入場券の販売などの詳細は今後発表される。 (KYODO)

Text and phrases

日本相撲協会 (にほんすもうきょうかい) Japan Sumo Affiliation

4日 (よっか） the 4th

東京五輪(とうきょうごりん）・パラリンピック Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Video games

公式 (こうしき） official

文化(ぶんか）プログラム cultural program

～の一環(いっかん）として as section of ～

8月 (はちがつ） August

12日 (じゅうににち） the 12th

13日 (じゅうさんにち） the 13th

東京都 (とうきょうと） the metropolis of Tokyo

墨田区 (すみだく） Sumida Ward

両国国技館 (りょうごくこくぎかん） Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall

大相撲(おおずもう） 東京(とうきょう）2020オリンピック・パラリンピック場所(ばしょ）2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Grand Sumo Tournament

開催(かいさい）する to phase

発表(はっぴょう）する to announce

外国人 (がいこくじん） non-Japanese human being

障害者(しょうがいしゃ）ら people today with disabilities

伝統文化 (でんとうぶんか） common culture

～である… … which is～

発信(はっしん）する to boost

理解(りかい）を深(ふか）める to deepen being familiar with

～に…してもらう get～ to …

目的 (もくてき） aim

土俵入(どひょうい）り the ring-getting into ceremony

幕内力士 (まくうちりきし） a wrestler in the elite makuuchi division

～による by ～

トーナメント戦(せん） event

など and many others

実施(じっし）する to hold

場内放送 (じょうないほうそう） on-internet site broadcasting

日本語 (にほんご） Japanese

英語 (えいご） English

行(おこな）う to carry out

車(くるま）いす席(せき） wheelchair seating

設(もう）ける to provide

各日 (かくじつ） each and every day

7千人 (ななせんにん） seven,000 men and women

～ほど about ～

来場 (らいじょう） check out

見込(みこ）む to count on

入場券 (にゅうじょうけん） admission ticket

販売 (はんばい） profits

詳細 (しょうさい） detail

今後 (こんご） later

Swift issues

1) 「大相撲 東京2020オリンピック・パラリンピック場所」とは何ですか？

two) そのイベントの目的は何ですか？

three) どのくらいの来場が見込まれますか？

Translation

The Japan Sumo Affiliation introduced Feb. 4 that it will phase a 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Grand Sumo Match at Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Corridor in Sumida Ward, Tokyo, on Aug. 12 and 13 as part of the official cultural method for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Video games.

The event’s intention is to advertise the common society of sumo to overseas readers and people today with disabilities to get a further understanding of the sport. The dohyō-iri (ring-moving into ceremony) and tournaments by wrestlers in the elite makuuchi division will be held, and on-website broadcasts will be produced in Japanese and English. Wheelchair seating will be delivered. About seven,000 visitors are expected every day, and information these types of as ticket income will be announced later.

Solutions

1) What is the “2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Grand Sumo Tournament”?

東京五輪・パラリンピックの公式文化プログラムの一環。

It is component of the formal cultural program for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Video games.

two) What is the purpose of the celebration?

外国人や障害者らに伝統文化である大相撲を発信し、理解を深めてもらうこと。

To market the common culture of sumo to non-Japanese people and people today with disabilities to give them a deeper comprehension of the sport.

three) How many readers are anticipated?

各日７千人ほど。

About seven,000 site visitors just about every working day.