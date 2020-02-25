[Sumter County Deputy killed in the line of obligation]

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– A Sumter County Deputy has been killed in the line of obligation.

According to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Cpl. Andrew Gillette died from his wounds in a taking pictures early Tuesday early morning. No other deputies were injured, claims Dennis.

Sheriff Dennis suggests the suspect was fatally wounded. His identity is becoming withheld till household is notified.

Cpl. Gillette was serving an eviction discover at the residence when pictures were being fired, suggests Denis. He was struck in the upper body, and later died from his wounds in the clinic, according to the Sheriff.

Dennis suggests SLED is aiding in the investigation.

