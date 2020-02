SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., – Sumter County deputies require your help acquiring a gentleman they say has been lacking for much more than a week.

36 12 months aged, Robert Berry, was past noticed February 12th leaving his property on Starks Ferry Highway, but he reportedly texted a close friend on the 13th.

Officials say he drives a white jeep with license plate S-M-X-5-five-nine.

If you have any info on Berry’s whereabouts, connect with CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-Crime S-C.