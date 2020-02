Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter County deputies are investigating the demise of Maurice James, 27.

Investigators say he was found Thursday inside of his home on Seidler Dr. with a number of gunshot wounds to the upper body.

If you have any information and facts on this incident get in touch with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at one-888-Criminal offense-SC.